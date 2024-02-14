Disney On Ice tour brings Sarnia-raised skater to London

Article content
Taylor Steele says her dad loves to tell a story about finding her kindergarten journal in which she wrote that her dream was to grow up and become a Disney princess.
Steele, 31, who grew up in Sarnia and discovered ice at the Point Edward Figure Skating Club as a child, plays Rapunzel in the Disney on Ice show, Into the Magic, which runs Feb. 22-25 at the Budweiser Gardens, London.
So maybe I've been manifesting this since I was five years old, Steele said. It's his favorite story.
The truth is that skating professionally with Feld Entertainment in several Disney on Ice casts was not a priority during her amateur career, which included skating with the senior national team after being a three-time junior medalist.
I was very lucky, Steele said. In 2017, she was inducted into the Sarnia Sports Hall of Fame.
Reaching the Olympics was always his goal, until an injury ended his competitive career, Steele said.
While attending Lambton College in 2015, Steele auditioned and then joined Feld Entertainment.
Since then, she has appeared in several shows and married another skater, Jacob Marsh of London, who plays Flynn Rider alongside Rapunzel in part of the current show based on the Disney film Tangled.
Steele was two years old when her family signed her up to learn how to skate.
I just got a taste for it and kept going, she said.
She attended St. Anne's Catholic Elementary School in Sarnia, then a high school in Strathroy to be closer to where she was studying.
Marsh, who grew up in London, said they knew each other as young skaters, but it wasn't until they joined the cast of Disney on Ice that they got together.
Steele, who has two degrees from Fanshawe College, is pursuing a university degree online, while traveling and working eight to 10 months of the year.
We spend a lot of time in cafes, she says about studying while on tour. My husband is a photographer, so I'll take photos and spend a morning at a coffee shop, doing school and editing photos.
Steele said she feels lucky to be able to experience life as a professional skater, traveling and working together.
We probably spend a lot more time together than most couples, she said. Were we each other's best friends. . . we found a system that works.
When the pandemic took skating tours off the road, friends warned that being at home together all the time would be an adjustment, perhaps without realizing how different couples' daily lives are.
We kept laughing, Steele said. At home on vacation, they had their own kitchen and plenty of rooms and space, a far cry from sharing a single hotel room and spending hours on buses while touring, she said.
My first two years of touring, I think we were home for 13 days, Steele said.
They are considering a career after skating, Steele said. Marsh owns a real estate marketing company that creates photos and videos, and she is working on getting her real estate appraisal license.
Steele likes to carry a few comfort items when traveling, including her own pillow, blanket and a stuffed moose named Scoober that she and Marsh made together at a mall years ago.
He went to Asia, Australia, New Zealand. . . he goes with us everywhere,” Steele said. I'm the 31-year-old woman on the bus who has her little stuffed moose with her.
Coming back to London during the tour is welcome because they can sleep at home instead of a hotel, but it also means they will be busy seeing everyone and getting them show tickets, he said. she declared.
It's a unique show that tells several stories from the Disney catalog in segments including Beauty and the Beast, Coco, Frozen, Cinderella, Moana and Tangled, where she and Marsh fly several feet into the air, a Steele said.
Many well-known Disney movie characters are featured.
There aren't just princesses everywhere, she says. We have something for everyone.
For tickets to the London shows, visit budweisergardens.com.
