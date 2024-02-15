Entertainment
Triple amputee actor arrested for allegedly breaching Capitol during Jan. 6 attack
Another Hollywood actor is facing charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack.
Cameron Clapp, triple amputee whose acting career led him to appear in Workaholics And My name is Earl, was arrested Tuesday in Los Angeles. Federal prosecutors accuse him of illegally entering the Capitol during the siege and attempting to obstruct official congressional proceedings, as well as disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint first reported by The daily beast.
The prosecution of Mr Clapps marks the second semi-notable television actor now known to have been caught in the mob of Donald Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol with the intention of hunting down lawmakers and preventing the legal certification of Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.
His prosecutions follow those of Jay Johnston, former actor of the hit series. Bob's Burgerswho is currently awaiting trial which is expected to begin later this year.
In the complaint that resulted in the arrest warrant for Mr. Clapp, it is clear that his status as a triple amputee contributed to efforts to identify him on social media. Days after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Mr. Clapp was hit by a freight train as he left a memorial event; he survived but lost two legs and an arm. His disability became a part of his career when he began working as a motivational speaker and earned him a profile by CBS News.
A photo accompanying the criminal complaint clearly shows Mr. Clapp on the steps of the Capitol, waving an American flag with his prosthetic arm, with a squad of riot police standing in two lines behind and above him. Mr. Clapp and other alleged rioters at the scene are not seen fighting with police officers in the photo, as was the case elsewhere in the complex.
Later photos appear to show Mr. Clapp entering the Capitol building through a door amid a massive crowd of people; he is identifiable by a hat with a large American flag displayed on the front of the forehead, visible in other photos. In this photo, riot police are seen blocking a corridor and a door is crudely barricaded with furniture to prevent attackers from entering.
Records obtained by the FBI also reportedly revealed that Mr Clapp, who lives in California, had stayed at a Marriott hotel in the Washington DC area during the period surrounding the attack.
A video obtained by investigators via social media also shows Mr. Clapp expressing satisfaction with the efforts of the rioters (including himself) that day, even though the attack failed to prevent access to the presidency of Joe Biden.
I succeeded but there is… no one. Like everyone else who leaves, so… I did my part. I'm…satisfied, Mr. Clapp allegedly said in the recording.
The Department of Justice continued its efforts to criminally prosecute as many participants in the January 6 attack as possible; more than 1,200 Americans have already been charged for their alleged roles.
One of these Americans is Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, who on January 6 called on a massive crowd of his supporters outside the White House to descend on Congress and fight against what he called illegal effort to end his presidency. This was not the case ; the Trump campaign had failed to prove its fraud claims in court, and Congress was subject to the traditional, legal process of certifying voter rolls submitted by states across the country.
Mr. Trump remains charged in two jurisdictions for the attack on Congress. Federally, he is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, attempting to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy against the rights of American citizens and witness tampering.
