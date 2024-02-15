Screenwriters' Food Insecurity Goes Beyond Strikes, Humanitas Survey Finds – The Hollywood Reporter

A new community survey by Humanitas offers a first-of-its-kind look at the state of food insecurity in the television and film writing industry.

Published by the nonprofit behind the Humanitas Prize, New voices, College Screenwriting Awardsand a slate of public programsTHE Grocery Food Insecurity Survey Results for Writers are some of the only known data specifically addressing the conditions and impacts of insufficient access to food and diet quality among emerging and professional screenwriters, part-time and full-time, as well as unionized and non-unionized, working primarily in the United States.

A window into food access (or lack thereof) among a cross-section of the Hollywood writing community, the effort was inspired by the difficult realities writers shared as they applied to the grocery card program The nonprofit's ongoing project, launched during the WGA's work stoppage last year. . “People shared intimate details of their lives, their families' lives and the impact on their children,” Michelle Franke, executive director of Humanitas, said of its Groceries for Writers program. “It began to create a larger narrative of suffering.”

Using the parameters of high, marginal, low and very low food security as defined by the US Department of AgricultureThe community survey's combination of closed and open-ended questions provides qualitative and quantitative insight into the mental, physical, and occupational impacts of dietary deficiencies.

Open to all and accessible via the Humanitas website, social media and the organization's partners, the voluntary questionnaire was launched on September 6 – just five days before the end of the WGA work stoppage – and closed on September 22. collect 509 responses (100 film screenwriters and 409 television screenwriters) over 17 days.

Humanitas survey analysis determined that nearly two-thirds of writers said they sometimes, often, or always worry about not having enough food for themselves and/or their family, 60.7 % of them reporting skipping meals due to lack of resources. About 77 percent of respondents indicated that food insecurity had a partial or significant impact on their mental health, while 64.6 percent indicated that food insecurity had a similar impact on their physical health.

With more than 30,000 screenwriters comprising the Writers Guild East and West alone, Daniel Plagens, the Humanitas program manager who was the lead screenwriter and analyst for the survey, acknowledges that the survey of 500 people does not is “not statistically representative” of the broader screenwriting community. But the results — which have a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percent — “still indicate that food insecurity is a problem among this population.”

The survey found that last year, about 51 percent of respondents could not afford to eat balanced meals. During the same period, about 42% of all writers said they had to choose between buying food and paying for other essentials like rent, utilities and medical bills.

“A big part of my recovery was having food on hand that felt safe and accessible,” one editor who identified as having an eating disorder shared via the survey. “This food-related financial stress added a whole other layer to my recovery that I hadn't anticipated. »

Notably, two-thirds of survey respondents were WGA members, with Franke noting that a union card is “not a goose that lays golden eggs.” According to Humanitas' executive director, data indicates that WGA, as well as other non-WGA professional and emerging writers, are struggling because some issues, “particularly at the staff level, had not been resolved.” for years before the 2023. strike. It's a position underscored by about 42 percent of all TV and film respondents, whether guild members or not, who say their responses regarding food insecurity have not been affected by stopping work.

“While administering the project, we encountered people who wrongly believed that everyone who worked in Hollywood lived upper-middle class or who had cynical ideas about food insecurity and poverty,” Plagens says. The Hollywood Reporter. “There is also a propensity among some people to look at data like this and treat it as a referendum on whether people should pursue creative fields or strike.

“Our data shows that writers faced food insecurity before the strike, that food insecurity is not limited to a small number of people, and, frankly, food insecurity should not be acceptable at any level,” he continues.

The survey generally found that writers working in film and television who identified as POC or mixed race, disabled and/or neurodivergent reported higher rates of food insecurity. Job performance and physical and mental well-being of lower-level screenwriters were reported to be significantly affected in higher percentages than their EP-level screenwriter and producer counterparts.

One aspect of the feature writing experience revealed something slightly different, with a higher percentage of scribes who make their primary income from writing (compared to those who don't) reporting moderate impacts or significant on mental health (77.78 percent to 65.44 percent) during the last period. year. Reporters also worried about not having enough food for their families at higher rates (about 75 percent to about 55 percent); and sometimes or often skipped meals (about 44 percent to about 35 percent).

“As a feature film screenwriter, I have worked for dozens of financiers and studios. Only five of these studios have paid me, and one of them still owes me four full years of work,” a writer told the Humanitas investigation. “We don’t get paid for our services – and because we don’t get paid, we can’t put food on the table. »

According to TV producers and writers interviewed at the EP level, as well as feature film writers who make a living from writing, current food insecurity was also present early in their careers. One said he relied “on the grace of others” to share meals, while others – to avoid spending money on groceries – ate leftover food from the work kitchen that went be thrown away. These kinds of conditions have not disappeared for everyone either, despite access to higher level positions. An animation writer, who works “constantly for Disney”, has revealed that he “lives on one meal a day”.

The writers told Humanitas that their ability to afford food was affected by the higher cost of living in industrial hubs like Los Angeles and New York, but also by inflation in cities between the coasts. To cope both before and during the 2023 writers' strike, they turned to inexpensive and unhealthy foods, resorted to food assistance programs, ate smaller portions, received family, skipped meals, visited food banks or had “a lot of credit card debt.” as one anonymous writer noted.

Along with these quantitative and qualitative findings, Humanitas reports that writers believe Hollywood's compensation system is “inherently financially unstable.” It’s a position underscored by the survey’s income data – or lack thereof. When Humanitas asked writers to estimate their annual and monthly income before and after the WGA strike, respondents said it was “difficult for them to know how to answer” the questions, which the organization said nonprofit attributes in part to “unpredictability and unpredictability.” unstable nature of income and employment” in film and television.

“I know several creatives who participate in food assistance programs and others who want to, but it is very difficult to qualify and prove their need due to the appearance of our income (huge at times , sucks to others),” said one editor. “The same goes for unemployment due to the contractual nature of certain jobs. The system is not made for those who work in the gig economy.

Some scribes explained that thanks to the pandemic unemployment policy, they were able to use EBT to supplement their grocery budget, although one support staff member noted “it can be difficult to get the food you need” with dietary restrictions. But many of those who were eligible saw their aid end after those policies expired.

Both Franke and Plagens say that as a result of the WGA's new contract, they hope the results of their survey can be used as a tool to combat food insecurity among screenwriters, now or in future union negotiations , because “nonprofits cannot continue to take on” this can be solved by the industry itself, according to Franke.

“Someone asked me [during the strike], “Have any of the AMPTP signatories contributed to Groceries for Writers.” I told them, “No, and that’s not what I’m looking for.” What I want is for AMPTP to return to the negotiating table, and I want them and the WGA to come to a contract where, in the long term, we don't have to worry about these issues.” , she says. “Where people earn their living sustainably; where we were confronted with the hidden demons of the difficulties faced by young people at the start of their careers; that as a community, we have collectively arrived at solutions that move us forward.