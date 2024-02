Megaplex expands to include 'more' entertainment centers

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — The Megaplex brand expands to become more than just movie theaters after the Larry H. Miller Company announced the creation of new Megaplex Entertainment centers in the Desert Color community of St. George and the Daybreak community of South Jordan. The new Megaplex Entertainment will be a place where you can “get it all in one place,” referring to a night out on the town, according to the company. Fans of Megaplex Theaters will still be able to enjoy their favorite films in Megaplex-quality auditoriums, but these entertainment centers will also include more amenities to enjoy them. For example, bowling alleys with laneside restaurants, an arcade with prizes to win, food and beverage options, private event and party spaces, and much more. Utah thrives: 3 Utah metros among top-performing cities, report finds

Project development for the St. George site is underway in the Desert Color Community, a housing development located in the southern part of the city, near the Utah-Arizona border. More details on the development will be "coming soon". The first Megaplex Entertainment store will open its doors Downtown Dawn, where construction is already underway. LHM officials said the complex would be located next to the new Salt Lake Bees baseball stadium, scheduled to open in 2025. "We are excited to partner with Woodbury Corporation to bring our newest entertainment concept to Southern Utah residents," said Michelle Smith, President of LHM Sports and Entertainment. "As a company, we strive to 'enrich lives' by developing meaningful places that build community, create jobs and bring people together. » Woodbury Company Senior vice president Danny Woodbury said the company is committed to making the development a "regional gathering space" offering the best in entertainment, dining and shopping.

The Larry H. Miller Company said it is busy renovating several of its theaters in Utah, adding several upgrades such as luxury recliners, “quiet rooms” and projection and sound systems improved. Renovations to the Ogden Megaplex are already complete while work is underway at theaters in St. George, Vineyard and Centerville. Officials also said there are other sports and entertainment projects in “various stages” of active development.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc4.com/news/everything-utah/megaplex-expands-to-include-more-in-entertainment-centers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

