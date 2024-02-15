Voice actor Dina Sherman reflects on her years as an Annie Awards announcer

Dina Sherman is a busy voice actress who works in animation, commercials, games and more, but once a year she has a very special gig that gives her a unique perspective on the Annie Awards.

“I'm actually sitting backstage, just off stage, behind my lectern, with my script and my microphone,” says Sherman, who has been the awards gala announcer for 19 years. “That’s where all the presenters come out. I'm the last point before they go on stage.

She got the job in 2005, while working on the animated series “Biker Mice From Mars.” Producers Tom Tataranowicz and Tom Sito, who were also members of ASIFA-Hollywood, the organization behind the Annie Awards, asked her if she would be interested in being the show's on-air announcer. “I did it that year and then they called me to do it again. Over and over again, and here we are, 19 years later,” she says.

Over those years, the show has sometimes had hosts, sometimes not, but Sherman has been a constant, even when the show had to move to a virtual format due to the pandemic.

“The first year, in 2020, we launched the show before the world shut down in March,” Sherman recalls. “In 2021, everything stopped and I did green screen. They put me on a beach. You actually saw me! The following year, the show had to be postponed and go virtual again when the Omicron variant of COVID raised concerns. Sherman's family was in Italy visiting his daughter, who was studying abroad at the time. “I said, 'You want me to do it on the spot?' They said OK, then my son or daughter would film me with my iPhone and a lavalier mic. I literally got to open the show on a gondola in Venice and close the show at the Trevi Fountain.

During the show, Sherman is rarely seen, but she makes an appearance from time to time when the hosts or the script ask her to participate in bits. “William Shatner was the first person to put me on stage,” she recalls. Shatner hosted the Annies in 2010. “This is the first time the public has seen me.”

As an announcer, Sherman must be ready for anything. She only receives a script the day before the show and there are often changes until the last minute. And sometimes chaos occurs behind the scenes, like when video equipment caught fire during the show at the Alex Theater in Glendale.

“I think it was my third year [announcing the show]. As I'm sitting there, I look at the guys doing the video playback and they're standing up like they're dancing, tapping their feet. Then I saw the sparks and the flames. Video Central had caught fire! The reading got dark and I heard the director say, 'Dina, say something,'” she recalls. “All I remember, seriously, is saying, 'Ladies and gentlemen, we're having some technical difficulties. Please stay there. “Later at the afterparty, I'm talking to people and they're like, 'Oh wait, was that real?' I thought you were pre-recorded. They thought it was all part of the show.

One of Sherman's main goals as she prepares for the show is to make sure she pronounces everyone's names correctly. “The most important thing in the world to a person is the sound of their own name. It's their favorite word, right? For years, people were brought to me beforehand so that I could get the phonetic pronunciation. I always make sure I pronounce their name correctly when they go on stage. For me, this is a really big deal.

This is a big deal because not everyone who enters or wins an award at the Annies is famous. But they're all important, Sherman says. “One of the really beautiful things I love about the Annie Awards is that they honor everyone. Everyone is a celebrity, from the executive producer to the screenwriter, from the composer to the writer to the artist, the voice actor, everyone. They are our celebrities.

Sherman began her career as an actress in front of the camera with roles on shows like “Saved by the Bell” and “Good Morning, Miami.” The “Miami” concert was “the moment all my worlds came together.” I was a guest actress on a TV show, playing a voice actress in a cartoon. But she was known for her vocals long before that, starting with her prank calls to friends. “Parents and children stayed on the phone to find out what I was doing,” she remembers. In high school, she joined the speech and debate team. “I competed in a humorous and dramatic performance, where you memorize a 10-minute monologue from a published play. The first one I did was Anne Frank. I went to state and nationals with that. The next year I did “Arsenic and Old Lace”, and I played all five characters and went back to the state and national level. After that, I did “Meet Dr. Frankenstein” with 10 characters. I was doing voices without knowing it was a thing. For me it was just fun.

At UCLA, Sherman majored in communications and theater. A sports television professor told him, “You’ll never get a job in this business.” 'Your voice is too squeaky,'” she recalls. “I wasn't going to do sports broadcasting, but what he said to me is what launched my career [as a voice actor].” Later, at an acting workshop, Sherman was approached by casting director Roger Mussenden (“Superman Returns,” Get Smart,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past”), who told her to call one of his friends at ICM. “'You're great at voiceover,'” he told her.

When she's not announcing the Annies, Sherman lends her voice to a myriad of projects ranging from animated series to video games to her own YouTube channel, “Dina Sherman Stories and More, which she started during the pandemic so she could read children's books, something she did in classrooms before the COVID-19 crisis. She now creates other content for the channel. “I created videos for all the different holidays and what they’re about.” It’s one of the ways she gives back to her community. “It’s a way to put my passion for voice acting into a purpose, helping others and providing information.”

Outgoing ASIFA-Hollywood executive director and Annies producer Frank Gladstone calls Sherman “a real spark plug.” She has been with us forever. I can't see the Annies happening without her. Gladstone resigned as executive director of ASIFA-Hollywood earlier this year. ASIFA-Hollywood board member Aubrey Mintz is now the interim executive director. Gladstone continues in his role as producer of Annies for this year's event, then will move into a consulting role in the future. He remains a member of the organization's board of directors.

The 51st Annie Awards will take place Saturday, February 17 at Royce Hall on the UCLA campus, beginning at 7 p.m. ASIFA-Hollywood will award honors in 32 competitive categories in film and broadcast media, as well as juried awards. .