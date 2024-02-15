Ten candidates battle for spotlight in 30th Congressional District debate – Daily News

Ten candidates vying for California's 30th Congressional District faced a common dilemma when they participated in the debate in Mid-Wilshire last weekend: how to stand out among highly qualified, like-minded competitors .

Candidates with experience in elected office sought to make an impression by touting their unique policy accomplishments, while newcomers showcased their new leadership. Mastering the art of standing out will be key to landing the coveted seat, which represents a rich base of staunchly Democratic voters and some of the most powerful players in the entertainment industry.

The February 10 debate was hosted by the Los Angeles-based nonprofit Ebell and featured ten of the 15 candidates vying to represent Hollywood, West Hollywood, Hancock Park, Burbank, Glendale, Sunland and Tujunga in Washington, D.C. . He addressed burning issues. dominating the race, including immigration, housing, homelessness and the environment.

So how did each candidate try to make a name for themselves?

State Sen. Anthony Portantino and state Assemblymember Laura Friedman — who both hold seats in Sacramento — highlighted their ability to work across partisan lines to pass bills. .

“You don't get things done by using the word 'I,' you get things done by working collaboratively,” Portantino said. “That’s been the hallmark of my career.”

LAUSD board member Nick Melvoin also presented himself as the candidate most likely to work across differences and bring together diverse coalitions to achieve goals.

Friedman, one of three women on stage, highlighted her gender as a unique selling factor. Even though the number of women serving in the House of Representatives is at a historic high, they still represent only 29% of members of Congress.

“If I am elected, I will be the first woman to occupy this seat,” she said. “At a time when the right to abortion is on the table, it is time for women to occupy these leadership positions. »

Mike Feuer explained how his experience as a former Los Angeles city attorney equips him to confront threats to democracy. Feuer also served in the State Assembly and the Los Angeles City Council.

“I am the only candidate in this race who fought authoritarianism and defended democracy,” he said. “I defeated Trump when he tried to get the LAPD Immigration Department performers likethe price of obtaining funding for public safety. When Republicans sought to suppress the vote, I expanded voting rights in California. »

Maebe G. Pudlo, an elected Silver Lake neighborhood council member and transgender rights advocate, noted that she is the only candidate to have previously challenged incumbent Rep. Adam Schiff, who is running for U.S. Senate instead of running for office. re-election.

“I was the only person here who had the audacity and the political courage to run for a seat when the seat was not open because I felt that I was not represented, that my community was not represented,” she said.

Physician Alex Balekian, the only Republican candidate on stage, had the easiest time separating himself from other candidates and expressed opposing views on most topics, including immigration, clean energy and homelessness . He outlined his approach to running government the way families run their homes: “on a limited budget and with minimal interference from outside forces.”

West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne touted the intersectional lens she brings as an immigrant and member of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as her record of improving safety and business in WeHo.

Environmentalist Steve Dunwoody said his experience as a veteran and his vision of a “future that works for everyone” sets him apart.

Legislative Councilor Francesco Arreaga said he was born and raised in a working-class immigrant family in the district, so he fully understands the issues his constituents face.

Public health policy expert Jirair Ratevosian also spoke about the importance of electing a leader who has a personal understanding of issues like immigration, student debt and the housing crisis.

“We don’t need to send another career politician to Washington,” Ratevosian said. “The only thing that will make a difference is if we can elect younger people who have more direct relevance to the kinds of problems we're trying to solve.”

All nine Democratic candidates agreed that the federal government should play a greater role in enabling housing production and helping people afford apartments and homes.

Feuer has called for a national renters tax credit, federal down payment assistance and federal funding for affordable housing development. Dunwoody proposed a “universal basic income” – a minimum income payment with no strings attached from the government – ​​as a way to prevent people from being evicted and falling into homelessness.

Balekian said “the policies of our elected officials are at the forefront of why housing is so expensive” and proposed lowering environmental requirements for construction and reducing property taxes to lower the cost of housing.

Friedman has called for a “national housing strategy that recognizes housing as a human right” and wants to see a dramatic expansion of Section 8 housing vouchers for low-income households — a policy Melvoin also said he argued.

Portantino agreed that the government needs to use tax breaks and other strategies to boost housing production, but said those incentives need to include affordability requirements.

“We also need to build accountability into our housing policy to ensure that developers actually build affordable housing and reject the idea that if we only build luxury housing it will trickle down to ordinary people,” he said. he declared.

Most candidates identified affordable housing as the most important strategy to combat homelessness, but also cited the need to invest in mental health and substance abuse services.

Shyne highlighted the success of the 24/7 Mobile Behavioral Health Crisis Response Units, which she helped bring to West Hollywood with a $300,000 allocation from Rep. Schiff. Teams help stabilize people in mental health crisis, connect them with resources and follow up to ensure they receive supportive care.

Balekian said the crisis must be addressed directly through the lens of drugs and mental illness.

“The majority of homeless people you see are seriously mentally ill or addicted to drugs and are prioritizing their addiction over stable employment,” he said. “As a physician in Congress, I will solve this crisis by treating it as a mental health and addiction problem. »

Part of the solution, he added, is stopping the flow of fentanyl across the Mexican border.

Immigration and the current state of the border was another key topic of debate.

Melvoin identified three distinct crises: the border-crossing crisis, the administrative crisis of asylum backlogs, and the crisis of undocumented children who were raised in America and cannot “put their feet on the ground.” » because there is no immigration. path to citizenship.

Feuer agreed with Melvoin's analysis and said, “there should be a path to citizenship for people who are here, there should be more resources at the border to strengthen border security, and there should be more asylum judges because processing takes so long. these applications.

Portantino discussed the border crisis from a pragmatic perspective, emphasizing that even if Democratic candidates propose immigration reform, they will only be able to implement it if they have power in Washington.

“In reality, we may not be able to take back the House or control the Senate, but control of the White House is crucial because, frankly, let's be honest, Trump's (immigration) agenda has been a divisive, racist and nasty, coming from a political point of view. evil human being,” Portantino said. “We need to make sure he never comes near the White House again.”

The ten candidates on stage and five additional candidates will appear in the March 5 primary vote. The top two vote-getters will advance to the November runoff.

Here's a reminder of everyone running for CA-30: