Entertainment
Chicago-area romance scam victim thought she was talking to famous actor – NBC Chicago
A Chicago Ridge woman loses $80,000 after falling in love with a man she thought was an acclaimed actor.
The woman's sister says she met the person, claiming to be Taylor Kinney of NBC's “Chicago Fire,” through an online fan page.
“She spent all her savings. She cashed out her 401(k). She took out loans. She had a car that was paid off, now she took out a loan against the car,” said Sally, who only wishes be identified. by his first name.
“It went from 'hey, buy this fan card' to 'hey, I need money, my manager is holding out on my contract and not giving me money to use to get out of this contract,'” said Sally. “They kept asking for more and more.”
Communication between the two has been going on for more than a year, according to Sally, who says she even filed a police report.
Sally says her sister is under the impression she's going to meet Kinney soon, even showing her family a fake contract.
“It's a lot of flirty language, a lot of 'sweethearts' and 'my queens'. But sometimes it's very abusive. It's 'you don't love me'. And 'why would you do that to us ’ and ‘you don’t trust me.’ They’re very, very good,” Sally said.
Sally's sister is far from alone. According to the Federal Trade Commission, in 2023, more than 64,000 people reported a romance scam, with losses exceeding $1.1 billion.
“They're playing with your emotions,” said Steve Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Chicago. They always ask for money in one way or another. Sometimes it's in small increments, which adds up to a lot. Sometimes it's people's savings. »
Ahead of Valentine's Day, the BBB and the Illinois Attorney General issued warnings to avoid romance scams.
Red flags include avoiding people who refuse to meet in person or by video, asking for money or personal information before any meeting, and using sad stories to ask for financial help.
“They play with these emotions, so they feel guilty,” Bernas said.
Bernas encourages people to reverse search provided images, ask specific questions about details provided in a profile, and take things slowly.
Sally hopes sharing her sister's story will help someone else.
“I know this affects a lot more people than just us. Even though she's still in the thick of it and doesn't want to see where we're coming from, we hope someone can benefit from this and that's really what we want to do.”
The Chicago BBB urges anyone who encounters a scam, whether they lose money or not, to report it to BBB Scam Tracker.
The FTC says people who believe they have been victims should back up all copies of communications, cease all contact with the individual, and block all phone numbers, instant messaging accounts, and email addresses used by the scammer.
Victims or friends and family can report the user's profile to the platform or website they are using and report the matter to local police, FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center and the FTC.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/chicago-area-woman-warns-of-romance-scams-after-sister-loses-80k/3355353/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chicago-area romance scam victim thought she was talking to famous actor – NBC Chicago
- Can AI enhance MRI detection of amyloid-related abnormalities in Alzheimer's patients?
- I'll soon be the only commoner I know
- Mary Trump denounces Jon Stewart as a danger to democracy after his return to the Daily Show
- Michigan football hires Texans assistant Stephen Adegoke as DB's coach
- Monsta X's Shownu on His New York Fashion Week Runway Debut, Workouts, and More
- ISU establishes School of Creative Technologies to spark innovation in fine arts | News
- Exercise for the treatment of depression
- Nikki Haley calls Donald Trump 'disturbed' and 'more diminished'
- Next stop Hollywood? Travis Kelce gets first producer credit on SXSW film
- One person arrested and charged in stabbing at Vancouver SkyTrain station, injuring another – British Columbia
- The retired general explains the significance of Ukraine's gains against Russia