Chicago-area romance scam victim thought she was talking to famous actor – NBC Chicago

A Chicago Ridge woman loses $80,000 after falling in love with a man she thought was an acclaimed actor.

The woman's sister says she met the person, claiming to be Taylor Kinney of NBC's “Chicago Fire,” through an online fan page.

“She spent all her savings. She cashed out her 401(k). She took out loans. She had a car that was paid off, now she took out a loan against the car,” said Sally, who only wishes be identified. by his first name.

“It went from 'hey, buy this fan card' to 'hey, I need money, my manager is holding out on my contract and not giving me money to use to get out of this contract,'” said Sally. “They kept asking for more and more.”

Communication between the two has been going on for more than a year, according to Sally, who says she even filed a police report.

Sally says her sister is under the impression she's going to meet Kinney soon, even showing her family a fake contract.

“It's a lot of flirty language, a lot of 'sweethearts' and 'my queens'. But sometimes it's very abusive. It's 'you don't love me'. And 'why would you do that to us ’ and ‘you don’t trust me.’ They’re very, very good,” Sally said.

Sally's sister is far from alone. According to the Federal Trade Commission, in 2023, more than 64,000 people reported a romance scam, with losses exceeding $1.1 billion.

“They're playing with your emotions,” said Steve Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) ​​of Chicago. They always ask for money in one way or another. Sometimes it's in small increments, which adds up to a lot. Sometimes it's people's savings. »

Ahead of Valentine's Day, the BBB and the Illinois Attorney General issued warnings to avoid romance scams.

Red flags include avoiding people who refuse to meet in person or by video, asking for money or personal information before any meeting, and using sad stories to ask for financial help.

“They play with these emotions, so they feel guilty,” Bernas said.

Bernas encourages people to reverse search provided images, ask specific questions about details provided in a profile, and take things slowly.

Sally hopes sharing her sister's story will help someone else.

“I know this affects a lot more people than just us. Even though she's still in the thick of it and doesn't want to see where we're coming from, we hope someone can benefit from this and that's really what we want to do.”

The Chicago BBB urges anyone who encounters a scam, whether they lose money or not, to report it to BBB Scam Tracker.

The FTC says people who believe they have been victims should back up all copies of communications, cease all contact with the individual, and block all phone numbers, instant messaging accounts, and email addresses used by the scammer.

Victims or friends and family can report the user's profile to the platform or website they are using and report the matter to local police, FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center and the FTC.