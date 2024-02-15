Entertainment
Eurovision Israel: Helen Mirren and Liev Schreiber sign a letter of support
A group of 400 actors, musicians and entertainment executives, including Helen Mirren, Liev Schreiber and Gene Simmons, have written an open letter supporting Israel's decision to remain in the Eurovision song contest.
Published by the non-profit industry organization Creative Community for Peace, the letter supports the decision by Eurovision organizer the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to keep Israel in this year's contest. The EBU came under pressure from its critics to ban the nation from bombing Gaza in response to the October 7 Hamas attacks.
Other signees include Scooter Braun, Boy George, Mayim Bialik, Haim Saban, Julianna Margulies, Sharon Osbourne and Debra Messing.
Punishing Israel would be a “reversal of justice,” the letter said. “Israel is waging a war against a European Union-designated terrorist group that once again broke the ceasefire that day and then massacred more than 1,200 people,” he adds. “The current round of fighting is not a war that Israel wanted or started. » Read it in full below.
The letter adds that Israel has a “rich” history at Eurovision, having won the contest four times most recently in 2018. “Those who call for the exclusion of Israel are subverting the spirit of the contest and transforming it from a celebration of unity as a tool of politics,” we read.
Israel's place at Eurovision has been contested by the Finnish and Icelandic industries, with the former putting pressure on its local broadcaster to withdraw its entry if Israel is not excluded. But the EBU has repeatedly stood its ground and insists that the conflict between Israel and Gaza is distinct from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, for which Russia has been banned in recent years.
This year's Eurovision will take place in Malmö in May. The UK will be represented by Ollie Alexander from Years and Years, but this decision has also proved controversial as the It's a sin The star recently signed a letter describing Israel as an “apartheid” state. In response, the Campaign Against Antisemitism said Alexander should be removed as the UK's representative at Eurovision.
The full letter
We, the undersigned members of the entertainment industry, write to you to express our support for the continued inclusion of Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.
We were shocked and disappointed to see some in the entertainment community calling for Israel to be banned from the competition for responding to the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.
October 7 was the day a music festival meant to celebrate life was attacked by Hamas and saw 364 innocent civilians killed, hundreds mutilated and brutalized, more than 40 festival-goers taken hostage and numerous rapes.
Israel is waging a war against a European Union-designated terrorist group that once again broke the ceasefire that day and then massacred more than 1,200 people. The current round of fighting is not a war that Israel wanted or started. Punishing Israel would be a reversal of justice.
Israel also has a long and rich history in Eurovision. This includes winning the competition in 1978, 1979, 1998 and 2018 and having a diverse group of candidates representing the country, including Palestinians, Ethiopians and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
Israel subsequently hosted the contest in 1979, 1999 and 2019. In fact, Eurovision fans voted “Dare to Dream”, the 64th Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, the best Eurovision production of the decade.
Additionally, we believe that unifying events such as singing competitions are crucial to helping bridge our cultural divides and uniting people from all backgrounds around their shared love of music.
The annual Eurovision Song Contest embodies this unifying spirit. Every year, millions of people across Europe and around the world join in a massive event of cultural exchange and celebration of music.
Those who call for the exclusion of Israel subvert the spirit of the Contest and transform it from a celebration of unity into a political tool.
We support all of this year's candidates and your decision to reject calls to exclude Israel from the contest. We look forward to a successful and exciting Eurovision 2024.
