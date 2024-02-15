“I will do better”: actress Selma Blair apologizes for her Islamophobic comments





Actress Selma Blair has apologized for her Islamophobic remarks, following widespread criticism on social media. This is a time of great pain and anguish for many people around the world, but it is also a time to learn and better understand the importance of words, Blair posted on Instagram on Tuesday. Blair, who starred in Blonde's Revenge, boy from hellAnd Cruel intentionsamong other films, faced backlash for comments she made last week in response to an Instagram video by immigration reform advocate Abraham Hamra in which he criticized Reps. Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib for their votes against a bill to stop immigration to the United States. by people involved in or supporting activities related to the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel. Tlaib explained in a statement that the bill was unnecessary and redundant with already existing federal law and could incite racism that would endanger our immigrant neighbors. But Blair disagreed. Stay informed with MEE newsletters Sign up to receive the latest alerts, information and analysis,

starting with Turkey Unpacked Kick out all these morons who support terrorism, Blair commented in response to the video criticizing Tlaib. Islam destroyed the Muslim countries, then they come here and destroy the minds. They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they face their destiny. “No one is born a bigot” The Council on AmericanIslamic Relations (Cair) condemned her anti-Muslim comments and encouraged her to communicate with members of the American Muslim community. Cair also urged movie studios and talent agencies to stop penalizing artists who advocate for Palestinian human rights, while ignoring artists who make hateful comments in support of the ongoing violence in Gaza. No one is born a bigot, and we should never assume that anyone is doomed to remain a bigot, said Cair deputy national director Edward Ahmed Mitchell. Based on the hateful and ignorant remarks made by Ms. Blair, we doubt that she has ever had any meaningful interactions with her Muslim colleagues in Hollywood or other members of the American Muslim community. They encouraged her to apologize, which she eventually did. In her apology message, Blair wrote that she had mistakenly and inadvertently confused Muslims with radical Islamists and fundamentalists and I deeply regret this. In this case, I made an error in my writing and I fully recognize how I contributed to the Muslim community being understandably very upset. I respect and love all peace-loving communities everywhere, Blair wrote. Blair said it was her Muslim friends who raised her and she wants to pay tribute to them for their love and understanding. I apologize to those members of the Muslim community who I offended with my comments. I apologize to my friends. And I apologize to everyone I hurt. And I will do better.

