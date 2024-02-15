Will machismo spell the end of mohabbat in Indian cinema? | Bollywood News

On Valentine's Day, social networks, newspapers and even shopping centers are adorned with shades of red and pink. You can't go through the day without encountering at least a bunch of red hearts, online or offline. But unfortunately, Bollywood seems to have missed the mohabbat ka memo in the last couple of years. While violence-filled action films keep the cash registers ringing, the exquisite pain of falling in love has been replaced by the exquisite joy of beating up others and making straight men great again.

It's strange, considering that Bollywood has created some truly memorable love stories over the years. From Shri 420 to Mughal-e-Azam, Maine Guide Pyaar Kiya, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Jab We Met, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Bunty Aur Babli, Badhai Ho, Badhai Do, Veer-Zara, Chandni, Sadma, The Lunchbox, Pyaasa, Barfi, Kabhi Kabhie; the list is incredibly long. These films not only gave us memorable characters, but also uplifting stories and relationships that celebrated the one human need that truly connects us all, the need to love and be loved.

But since Pushpa bloomed on our screens in 2021, most of Bollywood's leading men seem to have consciously signed on to films that leave little room for a well-written, let alone memorable, female character. Over the past year, for example, our leading men have been seen in films with jungle-themed titles like Animal and Tiger 3 or made returns in star vehicles like Pathan And Jawan. They strutted like an officer and a model in Fighter or single-handedly replaced diplomacy and border security forces in Gadar 2. Even an actor like Ayushmann Khurrana, known for choosing high-profile, well-scripted films, played both the leading man and leading lady himself in Dream. Girl 2.

Apart from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, 12th Fail, Ponniyin Selvan 1&2 and Satyaprem Ki Katha, all the commercially successful films of the last two years have been drenched in testosterone and violence. Think about other recent releases like Jailer, Leo, RRR, KGF 2, or even films with offbeat subjects like Brahmastra, OMG 2 and Mission Raniganj; it's hard to remember a recent film featuring a leading male star in which the women didn't simply serve as a plot device or archetype in the hero's journey.

It can be argued that we went through a similar phase after the success of Salman Khans Wanted, but this time there seems to be a crisis of masculinity that our leaders are grappling with. Perhaps this is because the audience is more selective after the pandemic, because they are all getting older, or because of competition from OTT platforms. Whatever the reasons, male stars make conservative film choices as if to reassure themselves, as well as the audience, that they still have what it takes. So whether it's an axe, a phallic machine gun or a jet pack; no weapon is too big or too small for our macho men.

But when we allow a privileged heterosexual man to take up all the space on screen, we only magnify what a patriarchal society does to women and members of the LGBTQUIA community off-screen. It is unfortunate to see talented and successful actors like Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara playing supporting roles in films like Pathaan and Jawan. Nayanthara, who played a police officer in Jawan, was locked in a cell with all the other female characters while three men took center stage in the film's climax. Her marriage or relationship with Shah Rukh Khan's character had absolutely no consequence for the film. Pathaan was basically a Shah Rukh Khan vs John Abraham film, in which Deepika appeared intermittently for support and skin shows. Her bond with Khan was poorly written and relied largely on their chemistry.

In Fighter, while Hrithik Roshan's redemption journey fizzled out, Deepika's character finds closure after explaining feminism to her parents. She didn't even have the right to convince her parents with her courage! By normalizing, even glorifying a woman as insignificant or, even worse, less important than a man, we have brought back gender stereotypes that so many have worked hard to break.

There was a time when we had real diversity in the type of films people watched in theaters. We've had love stories, family dramas, horror comedies, socially relevant comedy-dramas and of course a handful of action films starring Vidyut Jammwal, John Abraham or Tiger Shroffs abs. Unfortunately, the obsession with creating hyper-masculine characters has reduced the versatility of our cinema. Stories in other genres or with female protagonists have either failed at the box office in recent times or been labeled as OTT releases from the first glimpse of them.

Although films like Singham 3, Kalki 2898 AD and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are slated to release this year, one can only hope that 2024 will also be the year to recover from blood-soaked biceps and focus rather on the heart which beats under the perfectly sculpted chest or above the shapely waist.

Happy Valentine day!!