Paris Jackson reveals her VERY chic makeover at a party in West Hollywood after swapping grunge for glamor

Paris Jackson showed off her legs while stepping out for a private party in West Hollywood on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old singer and daughter of the late Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe was spotted arriving at the San Vicente Bungalows for a private party.

The outing comes just over a week after she made headlines by covering up her 80 tattoos for the Grammys so the focus was on her Céline dress.

The singer stepped out in a little black micro dress that showed off her legs with black tights.

She wore a black fur coat while accessorizing with silver earrings and numerous silver rings.

She completed her look with a pair of elegant closed toe pumps for the evening outing.

She opted for a bold red lip to complete her glamorous look.

Her appearance comes just over a week after she shocked fans by covering up all 80 of her tattoos for her appearance at the Grammys earlier this month.

She wore a stunning custom Céline by Hedi Slimane dress, revealing on the red carpet that she had her tattoos removed to keep the focus on the dress.

“I wanted to give this Céline dress its own moment. I love piercings, tattoos, all the body modification stuff, but sometimes it can distract from the art,” she said.

“I made a friend when I did AHS a few years ago, Tyson Fountaine, he did my makeup for one of my nude scenes,” she told Access Hollywood.

“When I decided to do this with CoverFX, I wanted to reach out to them,” she added, referring to the cosmetics company.

“I had my whole dream team. I had Tyson and Pauly Blanch for the face and Miles Jeffries for the hair. I was like all the people I like to organize this,” she added.

Her team used CoverFX's Total Cover Cream foundation to cover up the tattoos from her red carpet appearance.

She also shared a time-lapse video on Instagram of all the work she did to cover up her tattoos.

The process began at 5 a.m. and lasted several hours before the work was completed.

The video showed her makeup artist applying Cover FX Gripping Primer to her body to ensure the makeup adhered to her skin.

Fountaine added a layer of Pressed Mineral Foundation, then finished with High Performance Setting Spray “to prevent makeup from transferring and [ensure it] lasted all night.