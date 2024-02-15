Wilhelmenia Wiggins Fernandez, Diva's Diva, dies at 75

Wilhelmenia Wiggins Fernandez, a soprano originally from South Philadelphia who sang in opera houses across Europe and gained even more fame playing the title role in the stylish 1981 French thriller Diva, died Feb. 2 in his home in Lexington, Kentucky. She was 75 years old.

His daughter and sole immediate survivor, Sheena M. Fernandez, said the cause was cancer.

Trained at the Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia and then at the Juilliard School in New York, Ms. Fernandez made her mark in the 1970s as Bess in the Houston Grand Operas' international touring production of Gershwin's Porgy and Bess. The tour took her to Europe, where she attracted the attention of Rolf Liebermann, the impresario known for reviving the Paris Opera. He offers him a two-year contract.

It was in 1980 in the role of Musetta in La Bohme alongside Plcido Domingo and Kiri Te Kanawa that she attracted the attention of French director Jean-Jacques Beineix, who was looking for a figure sufficiently radiant to serve as a diva at the heart of his film. upcoming movie.

Diva was considered a high point of the movement known as cinema du look, a high-gloss French film school often focused on the stylish, disaffected youth of France in the 1980s and 1990s. Film with all saturated colors and l he brilliance of a video clip from the 1980s, it was an art house success that became cult for those in the know.