Wilhelmenia Wiggins Fernandez, Diva's Diva, dies at 75
Wilhelmenia Wiggins Fernandez, a soprano originally from South Philadelphia who sang in opera houses across Europe and gained even more fame playing the title role in the stylish 1981 French thriller Diva, died Feb. 2 in his home in Lexington, Kentucky. She was 75 years old.
His daughter and sole immediate survivor, Sheena M. Fernandez, said the cause was cancer.
Trained at the Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia and then at the Juilliard School in New York, Ms. Fernandez made her mark in the 1970s as Bess in the Houston Grand Operas' international touring production of Gershwin's Porgy and Bess. The tour took her to Europe, where she attracted the attention of Rolf Liebermann, the impresario known for reviving the Paris Opera. He offers him a two-year contract.
It was in 1980 in the role of Musetta in La Bohme alongside Plcido Domingo and Kiri Te Kanawa that she attracted the attention of French director Jean-Jacques Beineix, who was looking for a figure sufficiently radiant to serve as a diva at the heart of his film. upcoming movie.
Diva was considered a high point of the movement known as cinema du look, a high-gloss French film school often focused on the stylish, disaffected youth of France in the 1980s and 1990s. Film with all saturated colors and l he brilliance of a video clip from the 1980s, it was an art house success that became cult for those in the know.
The story revolves around a young opera fan named Jules (played by Frdric Andri) who becomes so infatuated with an American opera star named Cynthia Hawkins that he surreptitiously records one of her performances despite her well-known edict according to which none of his works should be registered. since it would only capture part of the power and immediacy of its greatness.
This greatness is on full display in Ms. Fernandezs ohanging scene, as she takes the stage in a haunting old theater, wearing a shimmering white dress and metallic eyeshadow. She continues to hypnotize the house and Jules with a soaring rendition of the aria Ebben? Ne andr lontana (Well, then? I'll go far) from Alfredo Catalanis' opera La Wally.
Juless' tape of the performance becomes a device that leads him into a whirlwind of underworld hitmen, Taiwanese music pirates and revving engines in a chase scene focused on a moped which joins the Paris metro.
Not all critics were charmed. Vincent Canby of The New York Times called the film an anthology of affectations. But The New Yorker's Pauline Kael praised it as a glittering toy of a film that rushes along with pell-mell grace. While praising Ms. Fernandez's impressive beauty, Ms. Kael even admitted that her American-accented French and amateurism as an actress were attractive.
Diva, in fact, would be Ms. Fernandez's only film role. In interviews, she has stated that she never wanted to be an actress, believing that the static environment of a film set was no substitute for the electricity of the stage.
Yet in a 1987 interview with radio host Bruce Duffie, she expressed satisfaction that her role had introduced opera to a completely different audience who are probably not used to going to the opera or hearing classical music.
More and more, I notice that by doing recitals and concerts, the audience is younger and younger, and it's because they have seen the film, she added. Not only do they come to see me, but they say they're going to see other people, and that's great.
Wilhelmenia Wiggins was born on January 5, 1949, in Philadelphia, the eldest of two children of Ernest and Vinelee (Clayton) Wiggins.
Her vocal talents were evident at the age of 5, when she sang with her family's Baptist church choir. As a teenager, her celestial soprano took flight in the choir at William Penn High School for Girls. She honed her voice through formal training with soprano Tillie Barmach at the Settlement Music School in Philadelphia.
After graduating from the Academy of Vocal Arts, also in Philadelphia, in 1969, she won a scholarship to Juilliard in New York. She married Ormond Fernandez, a mail carrier, in 1971 and eventually left Juilliard in 1973 without a degree to raise her infant daughter.
Ms. Fernandez later recalled the challenges she faced as a black performer trying to forge a career in the Eurocentric world of opera.
For a long time, I was afraid I wouldn't be able to sing because I was worried about the color. affecting my chances, The Washington Post quoted him in a 1982 profile. I wish I could sing behind a screen and be judged on my voice.
During auditions, she said, she would often notice the little facial drop when she arrived, which she interpreted to mean We'd like you to play the role, but you're Black. Then, she added, they talked among themselves while you sang.
Although Diva was Ms. Fernandez's final appearance on celluloid, it was only a prelude to a long career that included her New York City Opera debut in 1982, once again as Musetta in La Bohme, as well as representations throughout Europe.
In addition to making Musetta her own, she also made the title role in Verdis Aida, an Ethiopian princess held captive in ancient Egypt, a signature. At one point, she even played the role in the middle of Luxor temples in Egypt itself.
In 1992, Ms. Fernandez won the Laurence Olivier Award, the British equivalent of a Tony, for best actress in a musical for her portrayal of Carmen in Carmen Jones.
She got married Andrew W. Smithbaritone at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, in 2001 and moved to Lexington, where he directed the voice program at Kentucky State University. He died in 2018. His first marriage ended in divorce in the early 1980s.
Motivated to complete her education, Ms. Fernandez earned a bachelor's degree in voice from the University of Kentucky in 2007, followed by a master's degree in education from Georgetown College in Georgetown, Kentucky. The master's program prepared her for her eventual work as a specialist student. education teacher at an elementary school in Lexington.
Although she carved out a lasting place in cinema history with her role as a big-screen diva, Ms. Fernandez never attempted to inhabit such a persona offstage, even when her cinematic fame was fresh.
She told the Washington Post in 1982 that the film Diva opened up a different world for me.
I'm recognized on the street, she says, and I've just finished a recording session. It seems like I'm getting a little more attention.
Despite this, on this hot summer day when she was interviewed in her South Philadelphia home, with children outside splashing in water gushing from open fire hydrants, she said: This is my identity. I don't want to pretend to be something I'm not.
