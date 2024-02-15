Debra O'Connell will oversee news at Disney





The Walt Disney Company announced Wednesday that longtime company executive Debra O'Connell will become president of a newly created division that will include ABC News and the company's local channels. The move effectively puts Ms. O'Connell in charge of ABC News' iconic properties, including Good Morning America and World News Tonight. Kim Godwin, president of ABC News since 2021, will remain in her role. Executives said Wednesday that she had signed a new contract but with one important caveat: She will now report to Ms. O'Connell. Debra is an excellent executive who has successfully held a wide range of leadership roles within our company and is very familiar with the extraordinary power of ABC News and its world-class journalists,” said Dana Walden, Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment. , in a press release. Wednesday. Debra O'Connell will become president of a newly created division that will include ABC News and the company's local stations. Credit… Randy Shropshire/Variety, via Getty Images The reorganization mirrors what has taken place in other network news divisions. Several NBC News executives report to Cesar Condé, president of the so-called NBCUniversal news group, a division that includes local news and cable networks like MSNBC, CNBC and Telemundo. Wendy McMahon, managing director of CBS News, Stations and Media Ventures, oversees the news division as well as local stations.

In appointing Ms. O'Connell to the new position, Disney added a layer of leadership between Ms. Walden and Ms. Godwin, who has had a somewhat rocky tenure since taking the helm of ABC News in 2021. Last year, ABC News parted ways with GMA3 anchors TJ Holmes and Amy Robach, concluding a week-long tabloid spectacle after it was revealed the anchors were romantically involved. Ms. Godwin initially kept both on air only to backtrack several days later. Mr. Holmes and Ms. Robach left the network a few months later. Good Morning America remains the most-watched morning news show, but has seen its ratings decline 21% since September among adults under 54, a key indicator for advertisers, more than Today or CBS Mornings, according to Nielsen. The third-ranked CBS morning show has also notched a handful of ratings wins on GMA since September, an unusual development. In a memo to employees, Ms. Godwin said the new executive structure will allow us to better amplify the incredible work we all produce every day.

Debra and I have worked together for the past two years, and she is a dedicated leader who always champions the best in journalism, Ms. Godwin wrote. In a separate memo to employees, Ms. O'Connell praised ABC News' world-class reporting. “I would like to take this opportunity to share how excited I am to bring ABC News, ABC-owned stations and our network teams together into one organization,” she wrote.

