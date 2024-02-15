Big projects in the works for Hollywood Sign





A visitors center and Hollywood Sign time capsule are the main goals in 2024 for the Hollywood Sign Trust, which has added two new board members and plans to continue celebrating the significance of the signs after its centennial l 'last year. Hollywood Sign Trust President Jeff Zarrinnam said both projects are in the formation stage. The public and city will be involved in the process of determining the location of a visitor center, as well as selecting items that would be included in a time capsule. New board members Ed Tom and Dana Pesce will help guide the trust's plans, Zarrinnam added. The big project is the visitors center. This is the trust's next big project. This is an ongoing program for the future. The smaller project is a time capsule to celebrate the first 100 years of the Hollywood Sign. There will be a public engagement on what we would like to put in the time capsule, [likely memorabilia]Zarrinnam said. Zarrinnam said the time capsule project has not been previously announced and he expects it will take a few months for the public engagement process to begin. He encouraged people to visit hollywoodsign.org for updates. The welcome center project was announced during the Hollywood Signs centennial and is a long-term initiative, Zarrinnam added. The trust is in the process of raising money for the welcome center and has met with city officials about a potential site and logistics. The goal is to celebrate the history of the signs and educate people about this monument, Zarrinnam said. The visitor center will be located in Griffith Park, potentially on the north side near Travel Town, he added. We are doing community outreach and working with the council office and Rec and Parks to determine where that should be, he added. This is a work in progress that is still in the preliminary stages. Zarrinnam said he is excited about the addition of Tom and Pesce to the board. Tom was previously Director of Operations at the Hollywood Bowl. Pesce is a senior director, global head of real estate, strategy and planning at Netflix. Other board members are Vice President Marty Sheldon, Secretary Brian Lane and Treasurer Jerold Neuman, as well as Trustees Andrea Conant, chief of staff to Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, 4th District; Stefanie Smith, Griffith Area Acting Superintendent of Recreation and Parks; and Darnell Tyler, director of real estate planning and community relations for NBC Universal Global Real Estate. The trust is a dedicated team of community leaders who donate their time and talent to preserve and protect the Hollywood Sign for generations to come, and we are thrilled to have Ed Tom and Dana Pesce join us in our mission, said Zarrinnam. The considerable interest and media coverage celebrating the centennial of Hollywood Signs last year highlighted all that the sign symbolizes to people around the world and we are all motivated this year to look to the future, including the very expected welcome center as well as new partnerships and iconic communities. projects. The Hollywood Sign Trust is a nonprofit organization responsible for maintaining the sign and educating people about its historical and cultural significance. The Hollywood Sign was originally installed in 1923 as an advertising billboard for the Hollywoodland real estate development. The trust has spearheaded revitalization efforts over the years, most recently in 2022, when a major renovation took place to prepare for the signs' 100th anniversary, which included repainting the 40-foot-tall letters .

