Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney – The Minnesota Daily

Over the years, Sleater-Kinney has been rightly praised by the media as the best American punk band of all time going up to the best band in the world. They return to Minnesota for a March 23 performance at the Palace Theater in St. Paul.

Carrie Brownstein, who sings and plays guitar alongside Corin Tucker, is a founding member of Sleater-Kinney. Brownstein gained notoriety outside of his music career while the band was on hiatus from 2005 to 2014 starring in the IFC comedy series Portlandia.

After officially reuniting in 2014, Sleater-Kinney released four new albums, including the latest, their eleventh studio album Little Rope, released in January. At the end of February, they will begin touring North America in support of the new version.

The Minnesota Daily spoke with Brownstein over Zoom ahead of Sleater-Kinney's North American tour.

The Minnesota Daily: The Little Rope tour begins in just under a few weeks. I assume you're rehearsing for that at the moment?

Carrie Brownstein: Yes. Not in the middle of a production rehearsal, meaning with our lighting director and our monitor manager, but we rehearse alone as a group, preparing.

Daily: Have you already established a setlist for the tour?

Brownstein: We have a master list of songs. We usually know what we're going to start and end the main set with. But we try to change things up every night and not lock ourselves into one setlist. We've actually never done that as a band, so I think it helps us keep up with the spirit of spontaneity and live performance.

But for the most part, there's a list of about 40 songs and we have to rehearse all of those and be able to play 25 to 30 a night.

Daily: I wanted to talk about the musical direction of Little Rope. In 2019, with your guys' ninth album, The Center Wont Hold, it felt like there was a big musical shift from No Cities to Love. Then in 2021, with the album Path of Wellness, it was like a return to the No Cities to Love sound. With Little Rope, you feel like you're picking up where The Center Wont Hold left off musically. What was the creative process behind this?

Brownstein: I think Little Rope speaks to a lot of what is both basic and foundational about Sleater-Kinney, but it's also an expression of the experimentation that we were interested in. We don't really have a purist mindset about the band in terms of instrumentation, but I think Little Rope is a pretty guitar-focused album, probably more so than Center Wont Hold.

For me, Center Wont Hold, I think it felt more like a turnoff to others than to me. Like when I go back and listen to our previous records, which I often do when I'm planning a tour, I can hear us trying to do things that we've done more recently, but we didn't have a producer or we didn't have not the instrumentation. or we didn't allow ourselves the freedom to transpose a guitar line on a synthesizer. I hear in All Hands on the Bad One a lot of pop music, and even on Dig Me Out, a song like Little Babies has a very catchy chorus that I kind of hear in those earlier iterations.

For me, Little Rope kind of encompasses all of those efforts, but also, I think, more dynamic songwriting and I definitely think Corin does something with her voice that she wasn't necessarily able to do on the older records. She has so much control now, she can go for really high, dramatic notes, but she can also hold back. I think restraint is what was introduced on Center Wont Hold to be honest.

Daily: The big thing that came to mind when comparing Center Wont Hold and the new album is the use of distortion and synths. I see those elements coming back on this album and I think it's really cool.

Brownstein: Yeah, it's interesting, you're one of the first people to talk about it, which is good because it's nice to have to think about something in a different way for a second. I see a throughline between John Congleton, who obviously produced St. Vincent, and then St. Vincent produced Center Wont Hold, and I think they share a little musical lexicon. They love to run things directly into the board and blast them with the onboard hardware, rather than using an amplifier and putting a mic on an amp. I think you get this very close guitar sound, which can be very jarring and harsh in a way that mic'ing up an amp doesn't have, so I think there's probably a common sonic language between St .Vincent and Congleton. Corin and I, of course, aren't averse to growling, disgusting guitar sounds either.

Daily: I wanted to touch on the title of Little Rope, which is taken from the lyrics of the song Small Finds. Tell me how you chose this name for the record and what it means in this context.Brownstein: I think a lot of this record is about opposing forces and dualities, and themes and motifs that speak to the in-between and the liminal. I think we wanted something that could be seen as both darkness and despair, but also hopeful at the same time.

To me, Little Rope could mean a dark and disastrous moment that feels like you want to end everything, but it could also be what is offered to you as a means of escape, safety, or a way out of this dangerous situation . I think we just wanted a title that could hold these multiple meanings.

Daily: As Sleater-Kinney album covers go, this one stands out to me because you float on it. It feels like there's an element of fantasy that isn't present on other album covers. I was wondering what the intention was behind the album cover?Brownstein: We worked with art director and photographer Sophia Nahli Allison. We were drawn to her work by the way she places bodies in interiors and in space. They often defy gravity or go against expectations of what a body is capable of. Often through the physical side it's about conveying something more emotional or talking about the discomfort, I think, of how bodies move through spaces or talking about an inner discomfort by placing people in uncomfortable positions. We liked it, we liked the otherworldly, you use the word magic, I think of it a little more otherworldly but I get it, I think magic is good too. The ability to both transcend but also stay stuck and I think, again, playing with both sides of something. So we were interested in the door, in the arcade, as in the idea of ​​an exit, in the idea of ​​an in-between. I think because the album deals with a lot of uncertainty, thematically we wanted something that felt like we were on the edge of a precipice, between two worlds, between two emotional states, between a before and after, I suppose.

So yeah, I'm stuck on this wall. I actually don't mind seeing comments like: What is this Matrix thing? or What We Do in the Shadows works for me. It may get into that weird zone of magical realism that's rare for Sleater-Kinney, but I don't mind.

Daily: Earlier you mentioned the All Hands on the Bad One album and how it delved into pop. To what extent were catchy and pop elements a priority in the songs on the new album?



Brownstein: I think my trajectory as a fan involved diving into punk, including hardcore, avant-garde and post-punk and anything that eschewed melody. But I grew up in the 80s, which was full of pop music, it was one of the most pop eras of pop, you know, Michael Jackson, Prince, Madonna, some of the best that ever existed in the creation of pop music. I can't deny that influence on me and then, of course, punk came along and was a wrecking ball and all that. But I realize that what struck me about punk and new wave was the catchiness.

So most of what is indelible to me and endures is the sense of melody. For me, melody is what I come back to, but it's not the only thing. I like dissonance, I like sour and bittersweet and even aggressive or ugly moments, but I like to contrast that with something melodic and tuneful. So I think it's in the DNA of this band but I think we have more control over it now. Like we were talking about earlier, I can listen to our early records and hear the catchiness, I think that's part of the reason Sleater-Kinney has fans, we have songs that are catchy, they're not just punk with nothing to sing about. you were always able to sing with Sleater-Kinney.

Daily: What do you think of Sleater-Kinney's debut album, almost 30 years later?

Brownstein: I thank our fans for helping me re-evaluate Sleater-Kinney's debut album. Because what's great about the modern era of music is that it's a true amalgamation of times. There's really nothing that differentiates a new song from an old one, except when it's been posted on the Internet. And in some cases, older music is put on the internet afterwards, as if we've removed the timeline and I think that promotes a re-evaluation and a re-evaluation both for the audience and as the creator of that music.

So for a long time, I always thought of our first album as something that was kind of unfinished or just had this partial beginner's quality. And, of course, if you compare it to The Woods or No Cities to Love or Little Rope, it's probably the case, there's something rudimentary about it. But I think I now appreciate what we were trying to do, and I also appreciate the interplay of the guitars, I think I've just learned to appreciate it. There’s a sweetness there, there’s a real heart-to-heart honesty in these songs. When we posted things on Instagram and asked for feedback and people suggested the first album as songs to play, we went back and relearned some of those early songs to play on tour.

I think I'm less likely to distance myself from it than I was ten years ago. I think it's this appreciation that contemporary audiences, especially younger audiences, have for the entirety of a group, but also for not seeing it in sequence. It's random, and they'll listen to something called Slow Song from the first album and they'll listen to Say it Like You Mean It and I love that. I think that for me is why I would never slander new fans. I'm actually grateful to the new and young fans because I think I'm able to see us through their eyes in a very encouraging and inspiring way. .

Sleater-Kinney plays Palais Theater on March 23 with the second act Black Eagle Scout.

This interview has been edited for clarity, grammar and length