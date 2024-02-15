Wednesday February 14, 2024 – Tallahassee Reports

Sponsored by

LOCAL NEWS

According to documents filed with Leon County and in the City of Tallahassee, the number of new single-family building permits increased 91.2% in January 2024 compared to January 2023. Get the details.

At the next Leon County Commission At its February 20 meeting, Council will consider acceptance of the final report of the North Monroe Corridor Charrette which will accordingly implement the report's 10 action steps. Below is the citizens' response to one of the report's questions.

Tallahassee native Dustin Rivest who attended Lincoln High School, a former scholarship athlete at Florida International University and a local entrepreneur, recently appeared on the Steve Stewart Show on Real Talk 93.3.

LOCAL SPORTS NEWS

In the regional women's football district Class 5A final, Lincoln defeated Choctaw, 2-0. In Class 6A, the Chile women's team defeated Pace, 5-1.

In the regional men's football quarter-finals Class 6A, Team Chile defeated Fleming Island on penalties, 5-4. The match ended tied at 2.

FSU basketball has fallen on the road to the Virginia Cavaliers last night 83-75.Jamir Watkins scored a career-high 26 points to lead two Seminoles in double figures. Darin Green Jr. scored 14 points on three 3-point field goals for Florida State. The Noles' next game is next Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Civic Center against No. 7 Duke.

FLORIDA NEWS

A new bill in the Florida Legislature would beto forbidthose aged 18 to 20 to work in adult entertainment venues. Owners of adult entertainment businesses would be subject to first-degree misdemeanor charges relating to persons under the age of 21 working in clubs and other adult establishments. If people under the age of 21 dare to expose themselves, the penalty is increased to a second-degree felony for the owners.

Governor Ron DeSantisannouncementhis support for cracking down on retail thieves during a press conference Tuesday. Rep. Bob Rommel's bill would make it a third-degree felony for an individual to join five or more people in retail theft, a second-degree felony if the same group encourages others to join them via social media, and a first-degree felony for any repeat offenders who have previously been convicted of the same crime within a one-year period.

The Florida Supreme Court on Mondaydeniedto expedite the challenge to Florida's state congressional redistricting starting in 2022. The currently contested maps will likely be in place for the 2024 elections. The court issued a one-sentence order without explaining why he rejected the plaintiffs' request to shorten the deadline and hold their proceedings during the first week of April.

Florida Republican Leadership, namely Senate President Kathleen Passidomo,saidrecently that she was unsure whether she would support a bill that would protect monuments and memorials from removal by local governments. There are problems with the bill. What's more, there are perception problems within our caucus on all sides. So I will take that into consideration. I am not going to introduce a bill that is so odious for everyone, Passidomo said.

NATIONAL NEWS

The House of Representatives yesterdayindictedHomeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, by a vote of 214 to 213, allegedly violated immigration laws because of his handling of the U.S. southern border. Mayorkas is the second cabinet member in U.S. history to be removed from office, following theImpeachment of 1876by then-Secretary of War William Belknap.

A powerfulEaster stormcompleted it moved across parts of the northern Mid-Atlantic and Northeast yesterday, releasing up to 2 inches of snow per hour in some areas. The storm disrupted travel and left more than 130,000 customerswithout powerand forced the closure of schools for millions of students across the region.

THEconsumer price indexin January fell to 3.1% year-on-year growth, down from December's 3.4% rise but higher than analysts' forecasts of 2.9%. The annual figure, which tracks changes in the prices of a basket of goods and services, is the smallest increase since June (view historical data).

American stock exchangesclosing (S&P 500 -1.4%, Dow -1.4%, Nasdaq -1.8%); Dow posts worst day since March 2023 following hotter-than-expected inflation report (More)

WEATHER IN TALLAHASSEE