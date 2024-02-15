Who is Kingsley Ben-Adir? Meet the actor who plays Bob Marley in a biopic – Hollywood Life









Image credit: Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures Kingsley Ben Adir is about to break through as a star of the new Bob Marley biopic. The 37-year-old actor stars in Bob Marley: A love like the legend of reggae music. Back in 2022, Deadline reported that the director Reinaldo Marcus Green and executives at Paramount Pictures watched endless tests and met with dozens of actors vying for the role of Bob, before Kingsley got the job. Kinglsey attracts a lot of attention as the face of Bob Marley: A lovereleased in theaters on February 14. Learn more about the talented actor below! Kinglsey is British. Kinglsey was born in Kentish Town in London, England. His paternal grandparents were from England, while his maternal grandparents were from Trinidad and Tobago. Kinglsey grew up in London and was educated there. In 2011, he graduated from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, which launched him on the path to fame. He played Malcolm X in an Oscar-nominated film. Bob Marley isn't the first famous person Kinglseys has played on the big screen. The actor plays a civil rights icon Malcolm X in the 2020 film One night in Miamidirected by Regina King. The film, which also starred Eli Goree, Aldis HodgeAnd Leslie Odom Jr.was nominated for three Academy Awards. He was in Barbie. Kinglsey was one of the many Kens of barbie. He played basketball Ken, who helps Ryan GoslingKen takes over Barbieland. In an interview with Variety, Kinglsey joked that all the actors playing Kens looked like absolute losers in a funny way when they were in costume. He also said that he did not hesitate to join the film when he read Greta Gerwig And Noah Baumbachs script for the first time. He was in a Marvel TV show. Kinglsey played the main villain in the 2023 Marvel miniseries Secret invasion. He played opposite Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Dermot MulroneyAnd Don Cheadle. Kinglsey compared Secret invasion, barbieAnd Bob Marley: One Love in an interview with The live. Well, Secret Invasion explored a character who wanted to see everyone burn and suffer. Ken, I think, didn't really have a brain; he didn't really have any thoughts of his own. His sole purpose in life was to live for [Ryan Goslings] Ken. There is something very simple about it. And it was mostly Slapstick and physical comedy. Bobs is a musical artist, and he's one of the most beloved people on the planet, but I'm not a musician. But they are all very different, he says. He was chosen to play Bob Marley in 2022. It was announced that Kingsley would direct the Bob Marley biopic in February 2022. He shot the film in London and Jamaica from December 2022 to April 2023. In an interview with Weekly Entertainment, Kinglsey admitted he didn't think he had what it took to play Bob. There were a lot of reservations, the star said. I was completely convinced that there was no point in auditioning for this. I can't sing. I can not dance. My question was if they did a global search and said yes. And I said maybe they should do another one. Kinglsey also revealed that he learned to sing and play guitar for the biopic. The more I became interested in Bob, the more I realized that music was truly everything to him. It really saved him and he separated himself from other artists at that time, he said.

