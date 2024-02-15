Bollywood | Amy Jackson talks about her return to Bollywood with Crakk

After five years of absence from Indian cinema, Amy Jackson is back in Bollywood with Crack, billed as India's first extreme sports action film. The February 23 release, which stars action man Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi, features Amy in the role of a no-nonsense cop. t2 caught up with the British actress who has just finished a Hollywood film directed by Guy Ritchie about what kept her away and this dream proposal from Ed Westwick (that's Chuck Bass for all Gossip Girl fans) in the Alps there a few weeks.

The trailer for Crack is quite a cracker, pun intended. What attracted you to the film?

I was very interested in the audience's feedback and feelings about the trailer. So I went live (on Instagram) to assess this. It's a whole new genre for me. Vidyut Jammwal is the king of action and he has done all this before. But he also said that Crack took the action genre to a new level, as evidenced by the stunts, the choreography, the way the film is shot, and the soundtrack. It's very intense, it keeps you in suspense and it's one of those films that doesn't let you take a moment to breathe. It's always, “Go, go, go,” which I think is great and that's what an action movie should do. It's all about the adrenaline rush.

Over the last few years, I've been conscious of choosing parts that I've never done before and also those that complement whatever's going on now. I like the fact that Patricia Novak (her character in Crack) is so performance-based. There's a lot of acting without words, a lot of emotion, and a lot of layers to the character.

I really enjoyed working with Aditya Datt (director). We had a Zoom (call) when I was in London. I had just finished shooting my film (Five eyes, with Jason Statham and Hugh Grant) with Guy Ritchie. I was very careful about what I wanted to do next. Once I spoke to Aditya, I realized that he had a great vision and a fresh take on how action films should be shot. I had a very good relationship with him and that was a big plus for me.

You do quite a bit of action in Crack. How was this experience?

Over the past two or three years, I have incorporated kickboxing, boxing and Muay Thai into my fitness regime. I have always been interested in boxing. Ed (Westwick, actor and Amy's fiancé) and I travel all over the world to see our favorite boxers. I follow the sport and I really enjoy it. It's a fantastic form of fitness. When I was offered the film, I thought, “Great, I've got some experience under my belt.” But I had to take it to the next level to be on screen with Vidyut, who has been doing this since he was three.

Additionally, you have to let it translate well on screen and make it look aesthetically pleasing. I did a lot of action training beforehand and got a lot of tips from the leading man (Vidyut) himself. Crack is completely international. It was shot in Mumbai and also in Poland. Technicians from all over the world worked on it. The cast is peppered with so many different types of people from different parts of the world.

Does this experience make you want to do more action films in the future?

That's done! I love the energy that reigns on an action film set. It's buzzing, it's electric. There is a lot of preparation and vigorous training. I appreciate that. It's almost therapy for me. I use fitness, cross country running and boxing as a form of mental decompression, to stay fit and also for fun. I had to amplify the sound for the film, which opened my eyes to a new genre.

Do you like watching action movies?

Certainly! My favorite actor is Dwayne Johnson. When I was 10, I remember my sister taking me to WWE in Manchester. I made a sign and held it up for The Rock (Johnson) and it said, “Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?” (Laughs) Action movies are a great escape from reality, and that's what you want cinema to be. An action film must be seen on the big screen, it must have surround sound and guarantee a complete cinematic experience.

You just worked with a big action star like Jason Statham. I hope you manifest this movie with Dwayne Johnson…

Oh yes! I have a list of people I would like to work with. The Rock is certainly one of them. I had the chance to work with Akshay (Kumar), who is the “Khiladi” of India, in Singh is Bling.

You took a five-year break from Indian films. What brought this about?

I had my baby boy (Andreas) after the movie 2.0. I had it in 2019, took care of the maternity ward, then Covid-19 hit us. For two years, I couldn't come to India because of this. It was a very difficult time for many people but for me it was a time of rest because I was able to spend time with my little boy, completely uninterrupted and without mom feeling guilty about working ( smiles).

Then the lockdown was lifted and I shot the Guy Ritchie film, which was a very strange time because we couldn't interact with anyone, we had to stay in our hotel rooms and we were quarantined for a week before going on set. I had heard a lot about what it was like on a Guy Ritchie set but obviously it was a very different way of life back then.

Crack AAnd the other film (Mission: Chapter I in Tamil) came to me about six months later. I think people had the impression that because I had a child, I wouldn't continue my career. But I am very strong and decisive in my thought process of becoming a working mother and instilling a strong work ethic in my boy. I am very committed to gender equality and to my son realizing that his mother works. He comes with me to work and sees what I do. At the same time, we have a great family life and that is very important to me.

When you work in the West, do you concretely see your experience and skills acquired while working in Indian films contributing to your performance?

Every film I have made has contributed enormously to me as an artist. I have had the opportunity to work in regional cinema in India, Bollywood, America and then the UK and I am constantly progressing, evolving and learning. I don't differentiate between languages ​​and countries. I'm here to do a job and play a character. It’s an act at the end of the day, no matter what country I’m in or what language I speak.

What are your career goals for the next few years?

Being a mother is at the forefront of every decision and choice I make. I am very conscious of doing work that is close to my heart. I don't plan to make films back to back… it's not my way of life anymore. From now on, quality takes precedence over quantity.

We loved these photos of Ed Westwick dreamily proposing to you in Gstaad a few weeks ago. Did it completely surprise you?

He did it very well! (Laughs) He's as much of a hopeless romantic as I am, and he certainly didn't disappoint. He's a typical Cancer…he's full of emotion and full of love, which is great for me because I'm the same type.

The proposal was very well thought out. He said he had been making it for three or four months and it was fantastic! The nerves kicked in in the morning, I think. I could smell them. I just thought he had too much coffee! (Laughs) But it turned out to be a great day for us.