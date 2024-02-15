The Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Mouni Roy starrer series is about nepotism in Bollywood





Among the most famous and successful filmmakers in Bollywood is Karan Johar. During his career, he has supported many intriguing projects as a producer. Starring Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles, Showtime is one of its most awaited projects. Karan finally unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for the Showtime web series on February 13. Karan Johar released a trailer of his new Showtime web series on Instagram. Emraan Hashmi tells Mouni Roy in the first scene of the video that he worked extremely hard to take the studio to the top but did not receive any rewards for his work. Mahima Makwana's character, the journalist, is heard talking about issues like nepotism on television. In the trailer, Naseeruddin Shah is heard saying, “Iss studio meri jaan hai” and that no one can take that from him. For viewers looking for compelling entertainment, Showtime seems to be a must-see thanks to its captivating plot that divulges the entertainment industry's biggest trade secrets and the charming presence of Emraan Hashmi. Karan shared the trailer and wrote, “Cinemas aur pardein ke peeche ka cinema! #HotstarSpecials #Showtime streaming March 8 only on Disney+ Hotstar! Showtime was created by Sumit Roy and directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy, Badshah, Shriya Saran, Vijay Raaz, Mahima Makwana, Lara Chandani and other prominent actors make up the stellar cast of the series. Dharmatic, the digital arm of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, is backing him. The executive producers of the show include Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Mihir Desai besides him. Meanwhile, on March 8, 2024, Showtime will debut on Disney+ Hotstar. Source: Instagram

