Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan among Hollywood stars celebrating Valentine's Day with their one and only

Valentine's Day is here and the stars are celebrating.

Social media was full of posts Tuesday featuring Hollywood stars paying tribute to their loved ones, and vice versa. Stars like Julia Roberts, Chris Pratt and David Beckham shared loving messages in honor of their spouses, while Michael J. Fox's wife, Tracy Pollan, gushed over her husband.

Here's a look at some Hollywood posts about Valentine's Day.

Julia Robert

“My Forever Valentine,” Julia Roberts captioned her Valentine's Day tribute to her husband, Danny Moder. The post featured a photo of the two of them kissing, with Roberts apparently dressed as a deer.

She and Moder married a little more than 21 years after meeting and debuted in 2001 on the set of “The Mexican.” Throughout their decades-long relationship, the two welcomed three children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and son Henry.

The two have kept their relationship and family life mostly private, rarely posting photos of each other and their children on social media. She recently posted photos of her and Moder celebrating her birthday and earlier their 21st wedding anniversary.

“Happy birthday to this extraordinary man who lights up our world,” she captioned the birthday post.

Chris Pratt

“Happy Valentine's Day, baby! The kids and I are so lucky to have you in our lives,” Pratt captioned his Instagram post. “You are an amazing wife, mom, mother-in-law and friend. I am grateful to you today and always.”

The post featured photos of Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, together, as well as photos of her spending time with their children and pets.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger met and began dating in the summer of 2018 and dated for less than a year before announcing their engagement in January 2019. They married in June 2019 in Montecito, Calif. and live happily ever after.

They share two daughters, Lyla and Eloise, and are also the parents of Pratt's son, Jack, from his first marriage to actress Anna Faris.

David Beckham

“Happy Valentine's Day to an amazing wife, mom and best friend. I love you. I mean, I just loved her,” David Beckham captioned his Instagram tribute to his wife Victoria Beckham, at alongside a photo of the two kissing near the ocean.

The Beckhams have been together since 1997, when they met at David's soccer game. They quickly fell in love, welcoming their eldest son, Brooklyn, in March 1999 and marrying in July of that year.

The professional footballer and former Spice Girl has since welcomed three more children, sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian looks back and shares photos from Valentine's Day 2023. In the photos, she wears a red bikini with a white fur coat while out in the cold. There was also footage of her and husband Travis Barker together in a hot tub.

“One year ago today,” she captioned the post, with Barker cheekily adding “we made baby Rocky” in the comments section.

The two began dating in January 2021, quickly announcing their engagement in October of that year. They officially tied the knot less than a year later in an intimate wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

The reality star and Blink 182 drummer welcomed their son Rocky in November 2023. Kardashian is also mother to children Mason, Penelope and Reign from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, and Barker shares Alabama and Landon from her relationship with Shanna Moakler.

Tracy Pollan

“Nothing better than soaking up the sun with my sweetheart! Happy Valentine's Day to my one and only,” Tracy Pollan wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and her husband, the ” Back to the Future” Michael J. Fox.

The couple celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary in July 2023. They met in 1985 on the set of “Family Ties.” Fox recalled one of his first moments with Pollan in his documentary “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.”

“One day we took a break for lunch. After lunch, we picked up where we left off. As she delivered her first line, I detected a hint of garlic and smelled an opportunity to have a little fun at her expense. 'Whoa, some langoustines for lunch, baby,'” he said. “At first she didn't say anything. His expression didn't even change. But looking me straight in the eye, she said slowly, 'That was mean and rude, and you're a complete and utter fucking- -hole.'”

He remembers falling in love with her at that time, saying “no one would ever joke with me like that”, and he was not used to being the butt of the joke.

Rita Wilson

“Happy Valentine's Day! I think he loves me a little more than his typewriters. Is he writing me a love letter? I think so,” Rita Wilson captioned a photo of her husband, Tom Hanks, writing something on his typewriter.

Hanks and Wilson first met on the set of “Bosom Buddies” in 1981, but didn't start dating until they met a second time on the set of the film “Volunteers” in 1985. They married in 1988 and have since welcomed two children, Chester “Chet” Hanks and Truman Hanks. They are also the parents of Hanks' older children, Colin and Elizabeth, from his first marriage.

“One of the things, when we met, was we hit it off instantly,” Wilson told Kelly Clarkson in 2020. “First of all, I love a good storyteller. So anyone who can tell a good story, I'm down with that. … I love it. He makes me laugh all the time. He's a great storyteller.

“Rita and I just looked at each other and that was it,” Hanks told GQ. “I asked Rita if that was true for her, and there was no denying it.”

Kyra Sedgwick

“It's a blurry Polaroid of where it all started (on the set of 1987's Lemon Sky), and it's clear since I love you forever,” Kyra Sedgwick captioned the ultimate photo. her and her husband Kevin Bacon the year they met.

Although Sedgwick was admittedly hesitant to accept Bacon's invitation on a date, she ended up accepting a few weeks later and the rest is history.

“It was a nice dinner. I opened the menu and said, I can't believe these prices.” And he immediately fell in love,” she told People in March 2023: “I was like, Oh my God! This place is really expensive!” Bacon quickly chimed in, adding that he was thinking, “I’m going to marry her!”

She remembers feeling like she was “at home” when she was with him, realizing the day after their first date he was the one for her. They married in September 1988 and welcomed two children, Travis and Sosie.