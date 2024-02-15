Women of Lockerbie opens its doors today | Culture & Leisure





Theater Aspen Education will present its winter high school production, The Women of Lockerbie, tonight through Sunday at Aspen High School's Black Box Theater. The Women of Lockerbie is an award-winning contemporary drama written in the early 2000s by playwright and librettist Deborah Brevoort. The story chronicles the aftermath of the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988. Although loosely based on real events, the characters and situations in the story piece are fictitious. Told in the form of a Greek tragedy, the play begins in 1995, seven years after the explosion of Pan Am 103, at a memorial service for the victims. It follows a mother from New Jersey who comes to Lockerbie in search of the remains of her son lost in the accident. She meets the women of Lockerbie, who are fighting the American government to obtain the clothes of the victims found in the plane wreck. Determined to transform an act of hatred into an act of love, the women wish to wash the clothes of fallen victims and return them to their families. The Women of Lockerbie addresses the importance of human connections and the triumph of love over hate. Brevoort's poetic play won acclaim from the start, winning awards in 2001 from the Onassis International Playwriting Competition and the Kennedy Center Fund for New American Plays. Following its Broadway premiere in 2003 by the New Group and Women's Project, The Women of Lockerbie has since been translated into nine languages ​​and there have been more than 800 productions of the play worldwide. This is no ordinary high school play, but Theater Aspen Director of Education James Early has been working with his cast of 11 local students since December to bring the operatic story to life. These students worked hard to approach a new piece with a highly stylized approach, Early said in a news release. By tackling a new form of text and performance, they gain a deeper understanding of the art of storytelling through theater. Theater Aspens' production of The Women of Lockerbie will take place at the AHS Black Box Theater located at 199 High School Road with showings at 7 p.m. tonight, Friday and Saturday, and a 2 p.m. performance on Sunday. The duration of the play is approximately one hour and 10 minutes, without intermission. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for Roaring Fork Valley students and teachers and can be purchased in advance at theatreaspen.org or at the door on the day of the show.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aspendailynews.com/arts_and_entertainment/women-of-lockerbie-opens-today/article_7dc79ca8-cbcd-11ee-b1ff-6fcc0ed7998f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos