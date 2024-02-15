Food, Drink and Entertainment Draw Crowds to Malls, Says Nexus Select CEO





Blackstone-sponsored, shopping center-focused REIT Nexus Select Trust completed the nine months through December 2023 with a leased occupancy rate of 97 percent and a commercial occupancy rate of 96 percent , while rents increased by 26 percent. Rapid tenant churn, the entry of new brands with more occupied space and a reduction in space for some others have led to high occupancy, CEO Dalip Sehgal said. activity area. A greater propensity to eat out and entertain draws crowds, he said. 9,200 crore tenant sales (consumption) grew 14 per cent year-on-year, while the record footfall of 100 million shows that consumers are thronging the malls in large numbers. Some categories such as food, beverage and entertainment are booming while others, like fashion, are experiencing a slowdown. Excerpts from the interview. You are seeing high occupancy levels. Is this due to a greater number of tenants or better space management? That's about 110 basis points higher than the same quarter last year. We have new tenants arriving. About 10 percent of our leases are up for renewal each year and we renew them. That gives us an increased range of 24 percent, so essentially the 97 percent occupancy rate that you're seeing is a combination of some brands that may have been discontinued, new brands that have come in and others that the area may have been reduced. For example, we notice that supermarkets, which used to be 70,000 to 80,000 square feet, can do much better with a smaller footprint. We compressed them to 50,000 square feet and gave the sweet spot to new brands in the same mall. So it's a combination of those three or four things. Has your tenant profile changed? More food and drinks, for example? You're right. The space that has been given to entertainment and dining has increased over time, mainly because post-COVID, families have started to come back and there is obviously a lot of outdoor dining, both in food courts and restaurants. We have therefore already redeveloped certain spaces to accommodate F&B. We have also added family entertainment centers where possible. We expect both of these categories to continue to perform well. We have noticed that the end of season sales have started earlier and that some segments are not doing as well as others, for example clothing. You can also see it in other categories. There are some categories where we see a slight slowdown on a comparable basis. For example, if you take fashion, which represents almost a third of our business. Last year, in the same quarter, the overall growth was 21 percent in the category, this year, over nine months, the growth is 5 percent. So clearly it's moderate on a very high base. It is now possible that due to last year's growth, stores have removed more material and have leftover stock and this is why the end of season sales have started a few weeks earlier this year than last year. Although fashion has seen some moderation in growth, overall we have actually seen more growth than the industry. You have good rental spreads. Is this due to new tenants or existing tenants? It could be both. These may include leases that have expired and need to be renewed. So that could be part of it. And part of that could be because some leases of poorly performing brands have ended, they've moved, and new brands have arrived. It's a combination of both. SHARE Copy link

