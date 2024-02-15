King Charles returned to work after reportedly receiving further treatment for cancer.

The 75-year-old monarch, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of the illness on February 5, appeared in good spirits as he headed to Buckingham Palace in a car to attend to state business .

After walking through his traditional red boxes and meeting with palace officials, the Sun reported that Charles returned to Sandringham by helicopter to rest.

The Palace has not confirmed the type of cancer, but it is not believed to be prostate-related.

Charles is said to have started receiving pioneering treatment and is expected to return to London for regular visits for outpatient treatment.

The monarch, crowned in May 2023, is doing well with his illness thanks to his wife, Queen Camilla, 76 years old.

And he used his first statement since his cancer diagnosis to apologize for not being able to celebrate the Caribbean islands' independence anniversary in person.

In a message published on February 7 to mark the 50th anniversary of Grenada's independence, Charles said he wanted to send congratulations and best wishes to the country despite his health challenges.

He added: I can only say how sorry I am that I can't be with you in person to mark this milestone and enjoy a little Oil Down with you all!

My thoughts are with everyone in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, and all members of the Grenadian diaspora, one people, one family as you celebrate all that you have accomplished and all that your future reserves for you. My family joins me in extending our sincere congratulations to you all.

Charles made 516 engagements last year, including 94 trips abroad.