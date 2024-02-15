Here's How Bollywood Couples Celebrated Valentine's Day This Year





Valentine's Day brings out the sap in all of us and our favorite celebrities aren't immune either. From mushy Instagram captions to uploading stories that (lovingly) troll their significant other, Bollywood couples have done it all this Valentine's Day. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who are undoubtedly one of the coolest celebrity couples around, gave us a hilarious glimpse into how their day of love went down. Kareena shared a clip of their conversation on her Instagram Stories: Kareena Kapoor Mira and Shahid Kapoor are no strangers to declarations of love on Instagram on a daily basis. So it came as no surprise when Mira posted an adorable photo of the two on her Instagram on Valentine's Day. Although Ananya Panday didn't reveal who her Valentine was, the actress declared her love for the holiday in heart-splattered pajamas while holding a bouquet of sunflowers. Gorgeous Nayanthara shared two heartfelt posts on Instagram dedicated to the most important people in her life (also her Valentine's Day this year), her husband and her son. In true Mrs. Funnybones fashion, Twinkle Khanna called out Akshay Kumar for being more excited about spending Valentine's Day with her Bad Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff this year. Twinkle Khanna Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, unsurprisingly, reiterated that they are the cutest couple on Instagram. KL Rahul shared a reel giving us a glimpse of their Valentine's Day getaway. Athiya also shared a photo of the beautiful flowers she received from her forever Valentine this year. Athiya Shetty We wish these couples a lifetime of love and happiness!

