Watch: Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi and other Bollywood celebrities attend the opening of BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi – News





Published: Thursday February 15, 2024, 9:10 a.m. Last update: Thursday February 15, 2024, 10:05 a.m. Indian actor Akshay Kumar was among many Bollywood stars who attended the opening of the grand BAPS Hindu Mandir (temple) in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The traditional stone temple was inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Actor Vivek Oberoi, Dilip Joshi, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, among others, attended the inauguration. Akshay Kumar, who missed attending Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya last month, was seen arriving at the BAPS temple wearing a traditional dress. He was also seen participating in prayers. Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels. Akshay Kumar posted a photo of the temple on his Instagram “BAPS Mandir”, the first traditional Hindu temple in the UAE, sits on 27 acres of land generously donated by the UAE leadership. Watch video below by Akshay Kumar during the opening: After attending the ceremony, Bhandarkar said it was a proud moment for all Indians. “It was great and there was a lot of enthusiasm. Everyone, people from the Indian diaspora were very happy. It's a proud moment for all Indians. I thank the leader of the UAE. This was a great moment.” Vivek Oberoi Mahadevan also expressed his joy. “This is an extremely happy moment for India and Indians across the world. It is a historic moment in our lives where we will witness the arrival of such a magnificent and spiritual Mandir in a land like Abu Dhabi. Only our Prime Minister Narendra Modi can execute this.” Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar Expressing joy over the opening of the temple, Dilip Joshi told ANI, “Even after seeing this, it is hard to believe that such a beautiful BAPS temple has been built. I was present here when the foundation stone of this temple was laid by PM. Modi. The ruler of Dubai has a big heart, he gave the land and permission to build this temple. I pray that the message of harmony will spread throughout the world from this temple. Singer-songwriter Shankar Mahadevan The importance of this cultural event lies not only in its architectural grandeur, but also in the message it conveys: a testimony to the harmonious relationship between Bharat and the Gulf region. Prime Minister Modi's personal involvement since 2015 reflects the shared commitment to cultural understanding and mutual respect between the two nations. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks up the stairs as he attends the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 14, 2024. Photo: Reuters Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Temple, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the deep spiritual bond he has with India, where he views every moment as an opportunity to contribute to the progress of the nation. “The UAE, which until now was known for Burj Khalifa, the Future Museum, Sheikh Zayed Mosque and other high-tech buildings, has now added another cultural chapter to its identity. I am convinced that a large number of devotees will come here in the coming times,” he said. The BAPS Hindu Mandir is set to become the first traditional stone Hindu temple in the Middle East. Located in the Abu Mureikhah region, this majestic structure embodies the spirit of cultural peace and collaboration and is a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE. READ ALSO :

