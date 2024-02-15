Deepika Padukone becomes global brand ambassador for Hilton hotels | Bollywood





“Global icon” Deepika Padukone has just been announced as Hiltons’ global brand ambassador. On Friday, Hilton's official Instagram account announced that the actor would be promoting the American multinational hotel company's new platform, Hilton. For the stay. According to a report According to Medianews4u.com, the company said that Deepika embodies the spirit of modern India and resonates with the aspirations and ethos of the Indian traveler. ARead also : Deepika initially thought Louis Vuitton would just use her “as an influencer.” Deepika Padukone, last seen in Fighter, spotted at a promotional event. (Archive photo/AFP) Deepika Padukone wants to become a Hilton ambassador According to the report, 17 Hilton hotels are in the pipeline in India. Deepika Padukone was also quoted as saying, “I am proud to partner with a global brand like Hilton to share the importance of The Stay to Indians across the world. My generation works extremely hard and we want to see value in the experiences we choose to invest in. What I love about Hilton is that they really understand the importance of The Stay. A hotel stay can absolutely make or break a trip. Having your needs anticipated and taken care of before you even enter the hotel lobby lets you know you are well taken care of. I look forward to creating lasting memories with Hilton and sharing them with the world. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Deepika Padukone becomes global brand ambassador for Hilton. Deepika's iconic status in India Mark Weinstein, Hilton's chief marketing officer, also explained why Deepika Padukone was “the perfect Hilton brand ambassador.” Speaking about the actor, who was recently announced as a presenter at the BAFTA Film Awards, he said that Deepika's iconic status in India, coupled with her ability to effortlessly bridge tradition and modernity, makes her the ideal ambassador for the Hilton brand. Through our partnership, we look forward to exploring Deepika's unique and authentic Hilton Stay experiences. The well-told stories will inspire travelers across India to join Hilton Honors and experience their own Hilton stays. Learn more about Hilton. For the stay Launching in July 2022, Hilton launched the “It Matters Where You Stay” advertising campaign to showcase the Hilton platform. For the stay. The campaign also featured heiress and reality TV star Paris Hilton, who grew up living and staying in many Hilton hotels around the world. Other international brands promoted by Deepika Having successfully conquered global territories in fashion with iconic designer brands such as Cartier and Louis Vuitton, Deepika Padukone has been announced as the Dyson Hair Care Technologies Ambassador in the UK in August 2023. The actress, who was seen at the 2023 Oscars as a presenter for the film RRR, has become a familiar face in Hollywood thanks to her appearances at the Met Gala, as well as the Cannes Film Festival, over the past few years. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

