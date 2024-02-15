Entertainment
David Harewood: teaching young actors resilience in the face of the brutal side of the industry | David Harwood
David Harewood has called for theater graduates to learn resilience to prepare them for the brutal side of the industry, as he prepares to take over as president of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.
The actor, who is to replace Kenneth Branagh in the role, has vowed to pass on what he learned after suffering mental health problems as a young Rada graduate.
He said: I had some problems when I left and I think it's up to me and Rada to teach resilience and prepare students: give them financial and tax skills, for example things which we were never prepared for.
In the 2019 BBC documentary David Harewood: Psychosis and me, the actor opened up about his mental health struggles, which led to him being sectioned shortly after graduating. He was subjected to racist criticism and found himself with limited opportunities after being typecast as a black actor.
Harewood says it instilled in him a desire to pass on his knowledge as a very active and approachable president. Rather than being some sort of standard bearer for the school in terms of fundraising, I really want to be there and as accessible to students as possible, he said.
The actor plans to use his connections in the industry to bring in stars who have found success, as well as actors who have struggled, to share their experiences. I plan to bring some of my friends who were successful at drama school, those who had successful careers and those who struggled, he said. I think it's important to hear both sides of the coin.
Cynthia Erivo will join Harewood, who is Rada's first Black president, as the school's first vice president. Harewood, who has long advocated for more opportunities for black British actors in the British industry after having to move to the United States to get his big break, said his and Erivo's presence would send a strong message to students.
It's not a sticky bandage, he says. This is part of a concerted program to take diversity and inclusion to a new level and change the direction in which we had 120 years of Rada which was one thing and was very successful, but l he future will be a very different playing field. We must accept this and be a model of inclusion and diversity.
Rada admitted it was institutionally racist in 2021 after students complained about non-inclusive teaching, and the organization apologized for its inadequate response to the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. Harewood said the school, which adopted an action plan after a review of its processes. , was at the dawn of a new era and had truly changed.
Having taken the training at a time when issues of race were addressed in a non-inclusive way, being part of a program where this discussion is open and honest is a good thing, Harewood said. We need to get involved in these things. It's exciting to be part of this new wave and this new generation that wants to build a new vision of how things should be. 40% of Radas students enrolled in the BA theater course are black or non-white, and I think it’s important that we represent these young people.
Branagh, who had a nine-year post at the Rada, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome the brilliant David Harewood and Cynthia Erivo to their new roles at the academy.
