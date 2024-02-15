Amazing actor, horrible action hero

(Credits: Far Out / Sony Pictures Release)

Any actor who bursts onto the scene finds himself inundated with offers to appear in huge studio-backed films, something Colin Farrell was far from immune to when he rose to fame at the turn of the millennium.

In fact, he was off to the races almost the second he first turned heads in Joel Schumachers. Land of the Tigerembarking on an impressive box office winning streak that saw Minority report, Telephone booth, The recruit, DaredevilAnd CRUSH give him five consecutive films that went to number one in the United States, where he had a starring role in three of them and took the lead in two.

However, while no one can deny that Farrell is an extremely talented actor, as evidenced by the two Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations he has earned, he has evolved into a phenomenal actor with a man's look. main, worst sideline One of the highlights of his impressive career came when he tried his hand at being an action hero.

It's a wet blanket dwarfed by Al Pacino's landscape, inhaling The recruithis street Jim in CRUSH is as bland as action movie protagonists get, and it's no coincidence that he steals the show in Ben Afflecks' maligned Daredevil as an over-the-top secondary villain who is encouraged to present his performance as outlandishly as possible.

Comparing his understated, immersive and eye-catching work, like In Bruges, The new World, The Banshees of Inisherin, LobsterAnd The way back to his professional, formal, charisma-free returns to anything that requires him to pick up a gun or fight an army, and it's like watching two completely different artists.

Farrell thrives when given material he can sink his teeth into and wrap his nuances around, which is why his smarmy costume in Minority report and attack everyone Telephone booth are among his finest achievements in increased genre fare. In the first case, he doesn't take on the burden, and in the second, it's the immediacy of the concept that allows him to flourish, but plastering his face front and center gives the worst results.

Look no further than Oliver Stones Alexander for the most costly example, both personally and professionally. I felt so much shame. I found myself in a place where, along with everyone I met, I wanted to say: Have you seen Alexander? If that's the case, I'm really sorry,” he said. The Hollywood Reporter. I'm not even kidding. I wasn't going to give them back their $20 million, but

The best historical epics require powerful performances to lead the line, and Farrells was completely absent. He wasn't exactly thrilled with Michael Mann's thriller. Miami ViceMoreover, although he accepted much of the blame for commercial failure, he admitted that it was style over substance.

Len Wisemans Total recall The remake was yet another star vehicle for Farrell that continued to highlight how ill-suited he was to be the face of an explosive, action-packed epic, regardless of its narrative parameters, let alone the juxtaposition of its tower loaded with prosthetics. The Batman and a welcome supporting role in fantastic beasts and where to find them which suggests that he's hardly allergic to delivering the goods under these circumstances, but he just can't seem to do it when the focus is entirely on him.

Based on nothing other than history, the least appealing thing Farrell could do at this point in his career is dip his toes back into the water of running and shooting as a marquee name above of the title. It's by far the least interesting and least compelling tool in his cinematic bag of tricks, made all the more alien by a litany of credits spanning drama, mystery, thrillers and comedy that spanned two decades to constantly show that he is wonderful at what he does. virtually any other setting.