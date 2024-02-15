Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone shares secrets to her hair game | Way of life





New Delhi: Apart from Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone's style and swag, her flowing locks are also loved by fans. Today, the actress herself shares some tips on her top-notch hair game, revealing never-before-known hairstyling secrets in a candid conversation. Sharing her hair journey, Deepika Padukone said, “My relationship with my hair is a journey of self-expression and confidence. Well-groomed and healthy hair defines a personal style statement. Therefore, hairstyle should always include essential measures to protect them I'm often asked if I follow a strict diet with lots of products, and my answer has always been to keep it simple. It's the hairstyle that makes or breaks the look

If we gave him 15 minutes to get ready, which would we prefer: breakfast or hair? For Deepika, it's both! While a fabulous outfit and flawless makeup can undoubtedly elevate a person's appearance, she firmly believes that a good hairstyle is the key to any look. She said: “I feel like you can wear the most amazing clothes and have the most amazing makeup, but if you don't do your hair right it can make or break your look.” Open the hair completely

Yes, beautiful open hair is Deepika Padukone's go-to hairstyle as it works equally well for daytime and evening wear. Open hairstyles compliment when she's attending a meeting or running errands and can be effortlessly transformed when the evening calls for dressing up. Favorite styling tool

Deepika and her glam squad love the Supersonic hair dryer. “It dries my hair very quickly in just a few minutes and it doesn't damage it at all,” she said.

She added: “The brand's philosophy, centered around innovation, has pushed the boundaries of what is possible in hair care technology with products like the Airwrap multi-styler. It is not only versatile, but also convenient for achieving salon-worthy hairstyles at home without worrying about damage from extreme heat. Hair up or hair down?

It was definitely a tough choice and Deepika Padukone prefers both. She explains: “It depends on the look, how I feel, what I wear, the occasion. And we couldn't agree more.

When asked if she had just 10 minutes before the event, how would she style her hair, Deepika shared: I like to start with a heat protectant, choose a style that is simple but elegant and works effectively with a hair dryer. It's all about those finishing touches, whether it's a sleek ponytail or loose waves, that add that touch of glamour.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/lifestyle/beauty-and-fashion/2024/02/15/bollywood-diva-deepika-padukone-shares-secrets-hair-game.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos