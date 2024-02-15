Does Kingsley Ben-Adir really sing in “Bob Marley: One Love?” »





Kingsley Ben-Adir is the latest actor to transform into a music legend for a biopic, and yes, he sings for real in “Bob Marley: One Love.”

“Bob Marley: One Love,” directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, focuses on pivotal events in Bob Marley's life between 1976 and 1978: a failed assassination attempt at Marley's home, his Smile Jamaica concert two days later later, the creation of his Album “Exodus” while he was in exile in the United Kingdom and his return to his country of origin for the One Love Peace concert.

According to the film's production notes, Ben-Adir spent months preparing for this role, working with guitar coach Ben Martinez, movement coach Polly Bennett, dialect coach Louise Jones and language coach Jamaican Fae A. Ellington. Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley in “Bob Marley: One Love.”

Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures



Because the project was supported by Marley's estate, with a few family members also serving as producers, his music was allowed to be performed in the film. Marley's music is incorporated into “Bob Marley: One Love” in several ways. The reggae superstar's tracks serve as needle drops for specific moments. But when Ben-Adir performs on stage as Marley, the voice the audience hears is actually a mixture of both of their voices, Variety reported. According to rolling stoneIt is especially Marley's voice that stands out in these performance scenes. Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley in “Bob Marley: One Love.”

Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures



“You don’t want my concert singing in this movie,” Ben-Adir told Rolling Stone. “I mean, I've butchered a lot of people's ears for hours and hours.” Ben-Adir's singing lessons were not in vain, however. His voice can be heard in scenes where his character sings and plays acoustic guitar alone and when he performs with his bandmates while working on the “Exodus” album. “Bob Marley: One Love” is currently in theaters.

