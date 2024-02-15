Seven Ranges owners pay to fill mall potholes | News, Sports, Jobs

STEUBENVILLE — Visitors to the Fort Steuben Mall can once again drive in peace, now that owners Seven Ranges Entertainment have paid to fill surrounding potholes.

Equipment and workers could be seen laying a layer of asphalt on the ring road surrounding the mall starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. A roller flattened the area, leaving behind a much more driver-friendly road – one that has recently been making the rounds on social media due to its rampant potholes and the vehicle damage they inflicted .

Jim Davis Enterprises was hired for this work by members of the Ferguson family, co-owners of Seven Ranges. The newly opened entertainment center, which occupies the space that was formerly the location of Sears at the mall, offers more than 150 arcade games, ax throwing, miniature golf, virtual reality games, bowling and a sports bar and grill.

Ron Ferguson – co-owner with his brother, parents and uncle – said paying to fill potholes would give drivers a safer road and make it easier to access shopping centers like Seven Ranges.

“Having lived here in the community my whole life and my family being from here, we realized that investing in your community is important, and we wanted to take initiative and not wait for the mall owners to fix the road for the community so they can come here for our business and the surrounding businesses.

Ron Ferguson, who also represents the area in the Ohio House of Representatives as a Republican, said Jim Davis, owner of Jim Davis Enterprises, gave his family a significant discount for the job, and he called Davis as a “strong community member” who cares. on the region.

The pothole-filling effort was the idea of ​​Bobby Ferguson, Ron's brother, who came up with the idea after seeing the online buzz around the mall's potholes.

On Friday, the Seven Ranges Facebook account promised to fix shopping center potholes “that have blighted our roads for 10 years” if it received 12,000 followers on its page within three days. Ron Ferguson said that goal was reached after just an hour and the page had about 19,000 followers as of Wednesday.

Now entering its third week of business, Seven Ranges has been able to reinvest some of its profits into the pothole project, Ron Feguson said, adding that previous weeks of business have been increasingly good and that he hopes this week will be the best yet.

“My family is still here, so we encourage everyone to try to make it through this week,” Ron Ferguson said. “Stop by, tell us what you think about potholes being repaired, and if you have any other suggestions, let us know, too.”

Ray Cingolani, an employee of Jim Davis Enterprises, said it's good that work is being done on the mall's roads because “everything here is an improvement.”

Additionally, Ron Ferguson said he “can't say enough good things” about those at Jim Davis Enterprises who did the actual work to fill the potholes.

Ron Ferguson also recognized Jake Kleineke, whom he called “a pillar of our community.” A local business owner and Republican candidate for Jefferson County Commissioner, Kleineke donated his time and resources to fill potholes in the parking lot section of the mall without reimbursement.

Kleineke was joined by employee volunteers from Eastern Construction Services and Hidden Acres, businesses Kleineke owns with his wife. Companies paid for asphalt to fill potholes and donated vehicles and other equipment for the project, Kleineke said.

“We have people come from other areas to visit us,” Kleineke said, shovel in hand. “What do they see when they hit their head on the roof of their car coming in and out of here?

“We're happy to be able to help the community because this has been a problem for some time and it seems like no one wants to do anything. My hat goes off to the Ferguson family for starting this initiative and to Jim Davis Enterprises.

Kleineke said having a workable road and parking at the mall would be a “good representation and presentation of the pride of our community,” and he noted that passersby have already expressed a lot of gratitude and made positive feedback on repairs.