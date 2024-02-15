UCSB Dance Company explores different areas of the dance world | Culture & Leisure





The UCSB Dance Company, under the artistic direction of Delila Moseley, will present In Different Realms el arte perdura, featuring works by choreographers from different areas of the dance world, sharing with viewers the imperative that art endures beyond divisions. Performances will take place March 15 and 16 at UCSB's Hatlen Theater. Guest artist Natasha Adorlee, a first-generation Asian American, recreated her piece MOMODA (Kiss, Kiss) created for the 2023 Joffrey Ballet Winning Works Competition. It explores impermanence, relationships, and endearing affection , with energy and joy. Adorlee has established herself as an award-winning creator in choreography, filmmaking and music composition, UCSB said. Cihtli Ocampo, lecturer in the Department of Theater and Dance, will present her piece Pasos (Steps), with the company. She describes the play as an exploration of travel from the bonds of home, family and tradition as restless travelers head toward their destiny. Of Mexican and Spanish descent, Ocampo brings a lifetime of experience in multiple cultures to every gesture, movement and expression. She is the granddaughter of a Spanish Civil War exile and the daughter of Mexican Olympic swimmer Walter Ocampo. She considers dance to be the vehicle through which the body connects to the soul. His choreographies are immersions in the daily struggles of humanity.

Two works by choreographer Jos Limn will be presented in this concert, following on from the debut of Border Crossings: Voices of Exile and Hope in January at the Hatlen Theatre. Limn, a Mexican-American modern dancer and choreographer, created Missa Brevis in 1958 after witnessing the devastation of Poland resulting from World War II. Alice Condodina, professor emeritus, has reconstructed excerpts from Missa Brevis as well as the Running Dance from Psalm (1967), into Homenaje a Limn (tribute to Limn). Limn, one of the most influential dance creators of the 20th century, left a legacy of moving choreography that celebrates the human spirit overcoming difficulties.

Monique Meunier, associate professor in the Department of Theater and Dance, created Feux Follets (named after Liszt's Transcendental Etude No. 5, the music for the piece) which has the mysterious, singing quality of the will-o'-the-wisp. . Feux Follets is a quartet that combines bravery, musicality, pointe and strength with balletic lines. Meunier has danced with New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theater and Complexions Contemporary Ballet. In 2016, she was named to the inaugural committee of the School of American Ballets Alumni Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion.

