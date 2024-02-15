Shantanu Maheshwari and Khushali Kumar embark on psychological thriller 'Crossfire' | Bollywood

The film will be directed by Harish Raut and produced by Praful Parate and Yogesh Tidke under the banner Sandsational Films Pvt Ltd. HT Image

According to the creators, “Crossfire” promises to bring “a spectrum of emotions with a fusion of suspense and drama.”

The film follows Ipsita Dhar (Kumar), whose life unexpectedly intersects with that of Bhanu Pratap Singh (Maheshwari), who has just been released from prison.

Raut described “Crossfire” as a thriller with “strong human drama as a backdrop”.

“With layered characters, I wanted young actors who could portray these roles authentically. I'm happy to have found Shantanu and Khushalii, and we can't wait to begin workshops with the entire cast before going on scene in October,” the director said in a statement.

Maheshwari, known for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', said he is happy to be a part of the film.

“As soon as I read the script, I was drawn to the film. My character has nuances that challenge traditional notions of morality. He traverses a spectrum of emotions and moral dilemmas, questioning the traditional notions of good and evil. As an actor, these layers provide an exciting opportunity for exploration,” he said.

“I am truly excited to be in this film. The storyline is gripping, offering a blend of suspense and emotional depth that will undoubtedly resonate with audiences,” added 'Starfish' actor Kumar.