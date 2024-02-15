When Bollywood stars became romantic!





Bollywood stars take cute photos on Valentine's Day. Photography: Courtesy of Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram Kajal A Kitchlu shares a loved-up photo with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. Photography: Courtesy of Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram Shahid Kapoor becomes romantic with Mira Rajput Kapoor. Photography: Courtesy of Prateik Babbar/Instagram Prateik Babbar shares a photo with his girlfriend Priya Banerjee. Photography: Courtesy of Preity Zinta/Instagram “Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you and to my forever Valentine,” Preity Zinta told my husband Pretty good gene. Photography: Courtesy of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi/Instagram Neha Dhupia about my husband Angad Bédi: 'Perhaps this is a good day to talk about love… we spent our morning at the lovely Balewadi Sports Stadium in Pune where Angad was running his 400 meter race at the National Masters. “It's hard to define love, but I think just showing up is enough to define it. Our babies showed up for their daddy and he showed up for what he loves. Saying that competition was rough was an understatement, he may not have won a medal but had the best time of his staff. “Just seeing our babies, one of whom has just embarked on the journey of walking and talking, and hearing him shout and encourage his father 'Run Daddy, run', was bigger than the makes them say I love you today!” “And similarly, in one of the videos, if you listen closely, we have our coach @mirandabrinston, the one with more medals than someone like me could even dream of, shouting the exact same words. “What I take away most from this morning, besides sportsmanship, healthy competition and the incredible athletic talent that exists in our country, is that at the end of the day, it’s always about showing up for what you love and those you love. “We love you @angadbedi and will always be in your corner gooooooo Anggaaaddddd goooooo.” Photography: Courtesy of Arjun Rampal/Instagram Arjun Rampal with partner Gabriella Demetriades. Photography: Courtesy of Esha Gupta/Instagram Meet Esha Guptathe boyfriend of Manuel Campos Guallar. Photography: Courtesy of Tisca Chopra/Instagram Tisca Chopra tell us how she got lucky with Sanjay Chopra: 'Find someone you enjoy Maggi with… And chat with… This man – my co-author, fellow adventurer, late-night playlist maker, creator of the best scrambled eggs when I need 'attention, uplifter of my spirit, crazy laugh maker is also my best friend and my husband.. he is easy on the eyes and good for my soul.. Yes, I was lucky @flywrite26.' Photography: courtesy of Tovino Thomas/Instagram Tovino Thomas and wife Lydia on a romantic vacation. Photography: Courtesy of Armaan Malik/Instagram Armaan Malik with fiancé Aashna Shroff and wrote: “You are my city, you are my home Happy Valentine’s Day to my human @aashnashroff! Luckily, I'm in love with my best friend. Photography: Courtesy of Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya/Instagram “We are on our way to our destination, but it doesn’t matter when the journey is so beautiful.” said Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya. Photography: Courtesy of Neha Kakkar/Instagram Neha Kakkar enjoys a romantic meal with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. Photograph: Courtesy of Gauahar Khan and Ziad Darbar/Instagram Gauahar Khan And Ziad Darbar's'love'. Photography: Courtesy of Ravi Dubey/Instagram Ravi Dubey proclaims his love for his wife Sargun Mehta,'Sargun my Sargun to my everything.

