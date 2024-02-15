Entertainment
Tom Cruise's new romance with a Russian socialite caps the actor's long list of young lovers
Tom Cruise sparks new romance rumors.
The “Top Gun” star, 61, and Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, 36, attended Londons Air Ambulance Charity together on February 7. Prince William was the guest of honor at the gala and Cruise has long-standing ties to the royal family.
According to the Daily Mail, Cruise and Khayrova, who is 25 years younger, have made their romance official.
“It is well known around Elsina that she and Tom are one and the same,” a source recently told the outlet. “They have become very close in recent weeks but are very careful not to be photographed together because they want to maintain their privacy.”
TOM CRUISE'S RED CARPET DIARY: THE HOLLYWOOD LEADER'S CELEBRITY INTERESTS
“Tom spent the night at Elsina's apartment, which, as you can imagine, is a very nice place. They enjoy spending time together and, despite their wealth, do a lot of things that normal couples do .”
Before Khayrova, photographers snapped photos of Cruise hugging his “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” co-star Hayley Atwell, 41, last year at a cocktail party at the Hotel De Russia in Rome before the world premiere of the film.
There had been rumors that Cruise was dating Atwell, a relationship that reportedly began in 2020 while filming the franchise's latest installment “Mission: Impossible.”
However, the actors never commented on their rumored romance and Atwell announced that she was engaged to boyfriend Ned Wolfgang Kelly in April 2023.
The next day, on the red carpet for the same film, Cruise also appeared affectionate with his other co-star, Rebecca Ferguson, 40. He gave her a kiss on the cheek and she seemed to whisper in his ear. They held on for several photos.
Despite her warm appearance, Ferguson is married to businessman Rory St. Clair Gainer, with whom she has one child.
Cruise has a history of sparking romance rumors with former co-stars.
During the 2017 press tour “The Mummy,” The actor was rumored to be dating his co-star Sofia Boutella, 41. During a stop in Sydney, Cruise gave her a kiss on the cheek and she put her arm around him at one point.
Rumors swirled around the internet that the two were an item, but that was just speculation.
In May, during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Cruise was photographed walk with Shakira below the thousands of participants in the stands.
The rumor quickly began making headlines, but recently divorced Shakira, 47, shut down the story shortly after the photo was taken.
In a report from Us Weekly, a source told the outlet: “Shakira had a good time with Tom in F1, but she has no interest in dating him. He was really nice and she enjoyed his company, but she isn't focused on dating him or anyone else right now. She has a lot to do and is focusing on her kids and career at the moment.
With all of Cruise's romance rumors, he has also had official relationships with A-list stars over the years.
His first marriage to actress Mimi Rogers lasted from 1987 to 1990. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Cruise revealed how they met.
“I met her at a dinner about a year ago, when I was developing Top Gun. “She was going out with a friend and, uh, I thought she was extremely intelligent.”
After his breakup with Rogers, Cruise got married Nicole Kidman. The couple starred together in three films “Days of Thunder”, “Far and Away” and “Eyes Wide Shut”, and were a red carpet staple throughout the '90s.
NICOLE KIDMAN SAYS HER MARRIAGE TO TOM CRUISE SAVED HER FROM BEING SEXUALLY HARASSED
In a 1994 interview with Vanity Fair, Cruise said of their relationship: “It was that special bond when you recognize your soul mate. It's a person who understands. It was like a whole new life had started for me.”
The couple, who share two adopted children, divorced in 2001 after 11 years of marriage.
Shortly after his divorce from Kidman, Cruise began dating his “Vanilla Sky.” co-star Penelope Cruz.
Cruise spokesperson Pat Kingsley confirmed they were an official couple, telling reporters in 2001: “Tom Cruise invited Penelope Cruz to her 39th birthday on July 6, and they've been on a few dates since .”
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
The actor also opened up about his relationship on Marie Claire, telling the magazine in 2003: “I surprise Penelope with different things. Shell comes home, and I'll make her her favorite type of food, make her draw a bath . I like doing stuff like that. She likes my food, so I cook for her. It's always the little things I like in a relationship.
After almost three years of dating, Cruise and Cruz split.
Cruise and his third wife, Katie Holmes, began dating in 2005. The couple then welcomed their daughter, Suri Cruise, in 2006 before getting married in Italy that same year.
In 2005, they arrived at a “War of the Worlds” fan event together on a motorcycle, making a big entrance into their relationship.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The relationship eventually ended and Cruise and Holmes divorced in 2012.
Elizabeth Stanton of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/tom-cruises-new-romance-russian-socialite-caps-actors-long-list-younger-lovers
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tom Cruise's new romance with a Russian socialite caps the actor's long list of young lovers
- Harmeet Desai and Manika Batra lead the Indian charge for the Paris 2024 quota
- Thom Browne closes New York Fashion Week in style in black and white
- NHS Investment Club wins stock competition | Local News
- ISHQ JAISA KUCH – BOLLYWOOD NIGHT-2-16 (FREE ENTRY), Café Efendi Mediterranean Restaurant, Alpharetta, February 16-17
- Hancock hockey drops final regular season game against Marquette Tuesday, 7-2 | News, sports, jobs
- Xi's article on maintaining and improving people's congress system to be published
- Putin says he prefers more predictable Biden to Trump
- US investigates Israel's use of US weaponsExBulletin
- PM Modi meets Qatar counterpart, days after release of Indian Navy veterans | World News
- Indonesian kingmaker Joko Widodo leaves indelible mark on nation with Prabowo Subianto victory
- Vanderbilt Women's Tennis | Vandy signs top prospect