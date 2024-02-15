Tom Cruise's new romance with a Russian socialite caps the actor's long list of young lovers

Tom Cruise sparks new romance rumors.

The “Top Gun” star, 61, and Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, 36, attended Londons Air Ambulance Charity together on February 7. Prince William was the guest of honor at the gala and Cruise has long-standing ties to the royal family.

According to the Daily Mail, Cruise and Khayrova, who is 25 years younger, have made their romance official.

“It is well known around Elsina that she and Tom are one and the same,” a source recently told the outlet. “They have become very close in recent weeks but are very careful not to be photographed together because they want to maintain their privacy.”

“Tom spent the night at Elsina's apartment, which, as you can imagine, is a very nice place. They enjoy spending time together and, despite their wealth, do a lot of things that normal couples do .”

Before Khayrova, photographers snapped photos of Cruise hugging his “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” co-star Hayley Atwell, 41, last year at a cocktail party at the Hotel De Russia in Rome before the world premiere of the film.

There had been rumors that Cruise was dating Atwell, a relationship that reportedly began in 2020 while filming the franchise's latest installment “Mission: Impossible.”

However, the actors never commented on their rumored romance and Atwell announced that she was engaged to boyfriend Ned Wolfgang Kelly in April 2023.

The next day, on the red carpet for the same film, Cruise also appeared affectionate with his other co-star, Rebecca Ferguson, 40. He gave her a kiss on the cheek and she seemed to whisper in his ear. They held on for several photos.

Despite her warm appearance, Ferguson is married to businessman Rory St. Clair Gainer, with whom she has one child.

Cruise has a history of sparking romance rumors with former co-stars.

During the 2017 press tour “The Mummy,” The actor was rumored to be dating his co-star Sofia Boutella, 41. During a stop in Sydney, Cruise gave her a kiss on the cheek and she put her arm around him at one point.

Rumors swirled around the internet that the two were an item, but that was just speculation.

In May, during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Cruise was photographed walk with Shakira below the thousands of participants in the stands.

The rumor quickly began making headlines, but recently divorced Shakira, 47, shut down the story shortly after the photo was taken.

In a report from Us Weekly, a source told the outlet: “Shakira had a good time with Tom in F1, but she has no interest in dating him. He was really nice and she enjoyed his company, but she isn't focused on dating him or anyone else right now. She has a lot to do and is focusing on her kids and career at the moment.

With all of Cruise's romance rumors, he has also had official relationships with A-list stars over the years.

His first marriage to actress Mimi Rogers lasted from 1987 to 1990. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Cruise revealed how they met.

“I met her at a dinner about a year ago, when I was developing Top Gun. “She was going out with a friend and, uh, I thought she was extremely intelligent.”

After his breakup with Rogers, Cruise got married Nicole Kidman . The couple starred together in three films “Days of Thunder”, “Far and Away” and “Eyes Wide Shut”, and were a red carpet staple throughout the '90s.

In a 1994 interview with Vanity Fair, Cruise said of their relationship: “It was that special bond when you recognize your soul mate. It's a person who understands. It was like a whole new life had started for me.”

The couple, who share two adopted children, divorced in 2001 after 11 years of marriage.

Shortly after his divorce from Kidman, Cruise began dating his “Vanilla Sky.” co-star Penelope Cruz .

Cruise spokesperson Pat Kingsley confirmed they were an official couple, telling reporters in 2001: “Tom Cruise invited Penelope Cruz to her 39th birthday on July 6, and they've been on a few dates since .”

The actor also opened up about his relationship on Marie Claire, telling the magazine in 2003: “I surprise Penelope with different things. Shell comes home, and I'll make her her favorite type of food, make her draw a bath . I like doing stuff like that. She likes my food, so I cook for her. It's always the little things I like in a relationship.

After almost three years of dating, Cruise and Cruz split.

Cruise and his third wife, Katie Holmes, began dating in 2005. The couple then welcomed their daughter, Suri Cruise, in 2006 before getting married in Italy that same year.

In 2005, they arrived at a “War of the Worlds” fan event together on a motorcycle, making a big entrance into their relationship.

The relationship eventually ended and Cruise and Holmes divorced in 2012.

