Hollywood Hills renovation brought back the 1990s
Fashion trends from decades may be back, from chokers to scrunchies, but it's rare to hear about the '90s when talking about stylish luxury houses.
It's the architecture of the early 1990s that really appeals to us, said Michael Martin, who shares the title of creative director and co-founder of Los Angeles-based design studio Osklo with partner Arya Martin. They are redeveloping high-end luxury residences that they say represent the architectural style of the city and have completed 18 projects so far.
They are attracted to residences designed by the best-known architects of the 1990s, whose work is not widely recognized today, Arya added. So when they saw a two-story house originally designed by Steven Ehrlich, founding partner of Culver City-based Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects, they knew they wanted to remaster it for a new generation of 'residents.
Good architecture is timeless, Michael said. We wanted to save him.
The 4,852-square-foot home, located on a private promontory in the Hollywood Hills overlooking the Sunset Strip, offers views that lead the eye as far as Santa Monica and Long Beach.
The neighborhood has a sexy appeal, Michael said. This attracts the young HollywoodKristen Stewart had a house nearby.
The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home, started in 1986 and completed in the early 1990s, replaced a traditional ranch house. By the time the Martins saw it, the owners, who had lived there for decades, were downsizing.
It was structurally in good condition, and in 2022 the Martins purchased the quarter-acre property for $3.8 million and began reimagining it in a more contemporary light.
Its bones were strong and the floor plan was okay, Michael said. But the house wasn't built for the view, so we reoriented it that way.
The design duo, who are a married couple, accomplished this in a minimally invasive way: They reversed the rooms on the first floor: the bedroom, the main living room and the dining room so that the dining room and living rooms, the most public spaces, have the best. views.
On the second floor, they created a 1,500-square-foot master suite with a 15-foot ocean-facing ceiling, an enormous double walk-in closet, and a connecting office space with downtown views. city.
The office is a flexible space, Arya said, because it can be used for other purposes. We imagined, for example, a family who would use it as a child's bedroom.
The Martins softened the corners of the 1990s home by adding curved arches in several places, including between the TV room with a wet bar and the dining room.
The kitchen, which remains in its original space in the floor plan, now opens to the dining room. We removed the pantry to get more space, Arya said. And, Michael added, we planted an herb garden right outside.
The interior finishes are the epitome of luxury. The living room, with a 15-foot ceiling, wet bar and television, is paneled in oak; the furniture is custom made and even the closets are custom made.
The high-level amenities continue outside with a fireplace, kitchen grill, pool, spa, manicured gardens and a fire pit integrated into the landscape.
The most drastic change they made was to the front of the house. They replaced the original cedar siding with narrower siding in the same material and painted the house a spectacular dark, charred color.
The color changes the whole feel of the house, Michael said, adding that other homeowners in the neighborhood have commented favorably on it. It animates him.
The Martins worked with the original windows, which are prominent and give the residence a distinct personality.
We renovated them, rebuilt them and put them back together,” Michael said. By doing this we kept the look.
The home hit the market in December with Rayni and Branden Williams of Beverly Hills Estates for $7.995 million.
The Martins offered more information on their latest project.
Our aesthetic changes with each project, but in general we infuse classic architecture with mid-century modern pieces and vintage antiques.
The biggest lesson we learned does what we do, renovating luxury properties in Los Angeles has changed because interest rates have increased and the new sliding scale mansion tax, which is paid by the seller and rises to 4% on properties over $5 million and $5.5 million. % on properties that exceed $10 million, has made the type of high-quality renovations in which we specialize in much more expensive. We realized that for many people it is too expensive to save these homes, so many of them will be lost.
The biggest surprise So minor changes, including the arches and circular features we added to the interior and the color of the exterior paint, changed the aesthetic of the entire house.
Our favorite room after the renovation is the master suite because it is huge. In fact, it's the biggest and best master suite we've created. One side offers ocean views; the other side highlights the city center.
The most dramatic changes With the exterior paint color, which is now dark gray, and the addition of uniform flooring, we used 10-inch wide oak planks throughout the house. If you use different types of flooring, it gives a cut-out look; most people ignore this, but if the flooring is uniform, it gives a theme to the house.
Our favorite product is the 1960s light fixture designed by a Californian designer. It hangs above the main staircase. It has four or five glass drops of different shapes. We love it so much that we wish we could take it with us.
The most unexpected expense Due to inflation, the exterior cladding was 40% higher than expected.
The total cost of the renovation was approximately $2 million, which was much higher than we had budgeted for as the cost of labor and materials increased significantly over the course of the project.
