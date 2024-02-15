Hollywood stars sign open letter supporting Israel at Eurovision





February 14, 2024 at 8:10 a.m.

A collective of 400 actors, musicians and entertainment executives have written an open letter supporting the decision to allow Israel to continue participating in the Eurovision Song Contest. The letter, published by Creative community for peace, supports the decision by Eurovision organizer the European Broadcasting Union to allow Israel to participate in this year's contest. Significant pressure was brought to bear by opponents to ban Israel due to its response in Gaza to the Hamas attacks of October 7. Israel made its Eurovision debut in 1973 and has been a member of the European Broadcasting Union ever since. Signatories to the open letter include Helen Mirren, Gene Simmons, Liev Schreiber, Scooter Braun, Boy George, Mayim Bialik, Sharon Osbourne, Debra Messing and many others. Noa Kirel, an Israeli popstar who competed on behalf of Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, finishing 5th overall, also signed the letter. Israel has a long history at Eurovision, having won the contest four times, most recently in 2018. In the letter written by the stars, we were shocked and disappointed to see some in the entertainment community calling for Israel to be banned from the competition for responding to the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. The current round of fighting is not a war that Israel wanted or started. Punishing Israel would be a reversal of justice, the letter continued. Additionally, we believe that unifying events such as singing competitions are crucial to helping bridge our cultural divides and uniting people from all backgrounds around their shared love of music. Those who call for the exclusion of Israel are subverting the spirit of the Contest and transforming it from a celebration of unity into a political tool, the letter reads.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewrap.com/hollywood-stars-open-letter-israel-eurovision/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos