OpenAI and Microsoft say ChatGPT, the AI ​​used for cyberattacks by foreign actors





OpenAI and Microsoft said Wednesday they found and shut down OpenAI accounts belonging to five state-affiliated bad actors using AI tools, including ChatGPT, to carry out cyberattacks. Are we in an AI bubble? | What's next for Nvidia? The closed accounts were associated with China-affiliated Charcoal Typhoon (CHROMIUM) and Salmon Typhoon (SODIUM), Iran-affiliated Crimson Sandstorm (CURIUM), North Korea-affiliated Emerald Sleet (THALLIUM), and Forest Blizzard (STRONTIUM) affiliated with Russia. according to OpenAI And Microsoft Threat Information. These actors generally sought to use OpenAI services to query open source information, translate, find coding errors and perform basic coding tasks, OpenAI said in a statement. OpenAI said its findings show that our models offer only limited incremental capabilities for malicious cybersecurity tasks. Forrest Blizzard, a Russian military intelligence player, used extended language models (LLMs) to research various satellite and radar technologies that could be linked to conventional military operations in Ukraine, Microsoft said, and to support tasks such as manipulating files to potentially automate or optimize technical operations. . Charcoal Typhoon and Salmon Typhoon, which have long targeted U.S. defense contractors, government agencies and crypto technology industry entities, have used LLMs to run queries on global intelligence agencies and various companies, generating code and identifying coding errors, and translation tasks. Crimson Sandstorm, Emerald Sleet and the two China-affiliated actors used OpenAI's tools to generate content for phishing campaigns, OpenAI said. Cybercrime groups, nation-state threat actors, and other adversaries are exploring and testing different AI technologies as they emerge, with the goal of understanding the potential value of their operations and controls. security issues that they might have to bypass, Microsoft said. Although the two companies' research did not reveal significant attacks from actors using closely monitored tools, OpenAI and Microsoft presented additional approaches to mitigate the growing risks of malicious actors using AI to perform similar tasks. The two companies said they will continue to monitor and disrupt activities associated with threat actors, work with other industry partners to share information on known use of AI by malicious actors and to inform the public and stakeholders about the use of their AI tools by malicious actors. actors.

