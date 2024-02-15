Rakesh Chaurasia: 'Bollywood is such a waste of time'

“You do one song, it gets rejected, you have to do 10 more.”

IMAGE: Rakesh Chaurasia and Ustad Zakir Hussain. Photography: Courtesy of Rakesh Chaurasia

Rakesh Chaurasia made history by winning two Grammys with Ustad Zakir Hussain, Edgar Mayer and Bela Fleck for At this moment (Best Contemporary Instrumental Album), and Pashto (Best World Musical Performance).

In the second part of a fascinating two-part interview, Rediff.com Main contributor Roshmila Bhattacharya asks Rakesh.ji — whose uncle and guru Pandit Hari Chaurasia was half of memorable composer duo Shiv-Hari — if he would be interested in composing songs for Hindi films.

“Having performed in Bollywood for the last 30 years, I find the process takes a lot of time. It's such a waste of time,” says the flautist.

Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej called this year “India's Year at the Grammys.” Would you accept?

Believe it or not, that was my first thought when our names were announced: that I had achieved something great for my country through my music.

The reason this award is so popular is because you can't get your company, your city, or XYZ to vote for you.

Only members of the Recording Academy, who are musicians themselves, are allowed to vote, and then, I'm told, there is a third body that decides the winners.

The envelope is only opened on stage and the winners are announced.

That's why the Grammys are always a surprise.

IMAGE: Rakesh Chaurasia with Ricky Kej and Pankaj Tripathi at India Gate. Photography: Courtesy of Rakesh Chaurasia/Instagram

You and Ricky Kej, along with Pankaj Tripathi, performed at India Gate during the Mumbai Festival 2024 to celebrate the city's unsung heroes.

Yes, Pankajji had made a film, Principal Atal Hoonabout our late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajyapee and knew his poems.

Ricky and I played and he recited these poems in between.

It was just a 30-minute performance, but we thought, let's do it because India Gate is celebrating its centenary and is an iconic venue and the atmosphere was great.

It turned out to be interesting for the audience.

Now that you've won two Grammys, many more opportunities will open up. Is there something you've always wanted and could pursue?

I never thought about it. All these years my thoughts were limited to reaching Zakirbhai (master table Ustad Zakir Hussain) and a wider audience.

Babuji (his guru and uncle, the flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia) took this instrument to such heights and maintained the level that I focused solely on passing on the legacy of Chaurasia by becoming a very good performer.

When I accompanied him, I cherished BabujiThe public he left under the spell.

My concern has also been to meet the expectations of all those who come to listen to me.

Their appreciation and applause are my greatest reward.

As far as collaborations go, I'm open to anything.

I want to take flute music further into the world.

IMAGE: Rakesh Chaurasia at the Grammys. Photography: Courtesy of Rakesh Chaurasia

Yes, you have participated in many collaborations, including the Grammy-winning album At this moment.

My guru did everything possible in the field of music and never stopped me from experimenting.

There are people who believe that classical musicians should not experiment.

Why not? It's not like we're in a pizza place and selling something, our experiences are in music.

If you worry about what people will say and set boundaries, your thoughts won't expand.

At worst, you'll fall flat on your face.

And if it gets a little better (But if something works), then you win a Grammy!

If we had not experienced At this momentI would have missed this golden opportunity.

Have you ever thought of composing for Hindi films?

Not really, because having acted in Bollywood for the last 30 years, I find the process long.

You do one song, it gets rejected, you have to do 10 more.

It's such a waste of time.

I prefer to compose for my own fusion albums.

Even Shiv-Hari (flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma) composed only for Yashji(producer-director Yash Chopra) movies.

Their focus was classical music and performance.

They were not ready to negotiate on this.

Even Yashji they only made one film a year and told them they could take as much time as they wanted.

But they left after composing for a few films, perhaps because it was affecting their performance.

It's much better to just play and go home.

In the West, they are much more professional. Would you be open to a documentary about your life or a series where the camera follows you for a week perhaps?

Oh yes, I would love that.

IMAGE: Rakesh Chaurasia runs the half marathon. Photography: Courtesy of Rakesh Chaurasia/Instagram

Aside from music, what are you passionate about?

I am health conscious, I like going to the gym, swimming and playing sports.

I ran the half marathon.

I like to watch action movies with my family as much as possible.

James Bond films, with lots of action.

The drama puts me to sleep.

At a time when there are so many debates about religion, your albums, Divine call, call of Shiva, call of Krishna, are imbued with spirituality.

Classical music itself is imbued with spirituality, more so the flute which is the instrument of Krishna.

My goal is to bring Indian music to the four corners of the world, to show people how rich our music is, culturally and therefore attached to divinity.

But your fusion albums have been extremely popular like Inner Peace.

The idea came from a good friend, Chandu Mittani. He lives in Leicester City and owns a music label, Sona Rupa,

He pointed out that there is a huge audience in the UK for such albums.

People who drive to work and want to listen to something peaceful, that will calm their mind, so they don't jump a red light.

To be honest, I wasn't sure there would be any takers for such a different sound, but he was sure it would be work and told me to trust him.

He didn't want a tabla or tanpura, so I collaborated with pianist Anupam Chatterjee on Inner Peace – Music for the mind, body and soul.

The 2013 devotional and spiritual album was a huge success and we subsequently recorded Eternal music by popular demand.

IMAGE: Rakesh Chaurasia at a concert. Photography: Courtesy of Rakesh Chaurasia/Instagram

Do you think there is a wider audience for classical music in the West than in India?

No, we have a very informed and erudite public in our country who knows why they are coming.

And they come in large numbers.

During Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav or Diwali celebrations, there is an audience of 15,000 to 20,000 people early in the morning, around 5:30 a.m.-6:30 a.m.

The good news is that India has such a large population that there is an audience for all genres of music.

In the West too, they appreciate our music.

The difference is that when you understand too much, you become a critic and wait for someone to be wrong and hesitate.

But in Europe people are not there to judge you, they just listen to you quietly and often you see a tear in their eyes because they feel the music.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I always followed my guru's advice: keep working, things will happen on their own.

I was solely focused on perfecting myself so that I could achieve my goal of becoming a classical musician and performer in my own right.

I never imagined that this destination would bring me two Grammy Awards.

In music, there is no end.

I'm young, there's still a long way to go in music.