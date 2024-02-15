Meet the man who 'created' Bollywood, gave the first Rs 1 crore hit, introduced the anti-hero and masala film formula, is forgotten now





Gyan Mukherjee introduced formulas like found objects, double roles, anti-hero and many more to Bollywood, but it is still forgotten today.

Bollywood, as we know it, is a diverse film industry. Hindi films cover everything from huge blockbusters like Jawan to slice-of-life dramas such as Three Of Us. Yet internationally, the Hindi film industry has for years maintained the image of a noisy film producer and colorful with songs, dances and all kinds of “masala”. In fact, masala has become a genre of Indian films containing all the entertaining elements. And while it all developed over years and decades, it was one man who truly started it all. The man who “created” Bollywood Filmmaker Gyan Mukherjee doesn't have the recall value of a Guru Dutt or a Yash Chopra, or even a Shakti Samanta. However, everyone was influenced by his works and Dutt and Samanta even trained under him. Mukherjee began his career in Calcutta in the 1930s and soon moved to Bombay where he worked with Bomay Talkies. He began his directorial career with the 1940 film Geeta, based on the “crime doesn't pay” formula, followed by the “boy meets girl” trope in Jhoola. In 1943, he directed the biggest Indian film of the time – Kismet, which not only introduced the concept of anti-hero in Indian cinema but also became the first Indian film to earn Rs 1 crore. This made Gyan Mukherjee continue to tinker with these established formulas and he introduced more similar themes in his films, such as 'lost and found', dual roles and many more. He is considered the father of masala films, which would become the basis of Indian cinema entertainment under his ward Shakti Samanta, and later developed by Manmohan Desai. Why Gyan Mukherjee was forgotten But Gyan Mukherjee's reign as formula king was brief. He made only 10 films in his career, the last of which was Shatranj in 1956. The same year, Mukherjee died at the age of 47. His mentee Guru Dutt dedicated his 1957 classic Pyaasa to Mukherjee, while Shakti Samanta expanded his formulaic process. in hits like Aradhana and Amar Prem. But Mukherjee's untimely death meant that many of his films were relegated to mere memories. Many of his films received late recognition and even Yash Chopra called him an inspiration, but very few of his works are part of pop culture like Guru Dutt's films are.

