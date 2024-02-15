Shah Rukh Khan takes a special bath on the eve of his film's release: I give myself a two and a half hour bath | Bollywood News





After a gap of four long years, Shah Rukh Khan regained his position as the undisputed king of Bollywood in 2023. With the massive success of Pathaan and Jawan and the recently released Dunki, SRK proved that he is here to stay. During an interaction with CNN journalist Richard Quest during The Making of a Star: A Conversation with Shah Rukh Khan at the World Government Summit held in Dubai, the DDLJ actor revealed that he has a ritual to the day before the release of his film. In India, films mainly release on Fridays, so on Thursday evening at my home in Mumbai, a day before my film releases, I give myself a two and a half hour bath and rinse off all my work, revealed SRK, adding that taking the salt baths was deeply satisfying for him. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan says he was shouted at by KBC producers: I wanted to help contestants win Rs 1 crore, which I really wanted Shah Rukh Khan, who experimented with his roles in Fan and Zero, while speaking about the uncertainty of films, added that the results of filmmaking are almost instantaneous and sudden, often taking people by surprise. You work hard, thinking you've made the best movie, and you tell the best story, expecting the world to love it. But you wake up one Friday morning and the film you made with so much love is a flop. Often you don't like the movie you're making and those become the biggest hits, the Don star shared, noting that while his movie performed well on Friday, he still has to return to work on Monday to top that. that he has done. . Also read: Shah Rukh Khan on losing his parents early: When I started, I just wanted to survive If your movie is a blockbuster, you party Friday, Saturday and Sunday and everyone is jumping for joy, but on Monday you go back to work to make a better movie. Likewise, if it falls apart, you cry over the weekend. You clean and don't get up on Saturday and Sunday, you have to go back to the sets to make better cinema,” Shah Rukh said, emphasizing, “We must not forget that you have to say your prayers and go back to work. So Mondays are spent trying to make better films. When Richard joked that a big star like Shah Rukh Khan doesn't need money, Pat replied: No, I need money. Bath oils are very expensive! Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

