Popular actor Joseph Jefferson was a hit in Palm Beach

MM Cloutier

Joseph Jefferson

Before movie stars, one of the richest and most popular stage actors of the Gilded Age had become as enchanted with Palm Beach as the island's locals and winter residents. elite were with him.

Joseph Jefferson, something of a mass media idol, had friends in high places including Standard Oil partner, railroad magnate and Palm Beach developer Henry Flagler, but it was rare that the affable storyteller was not not spotted in town by adoring locals.

He could often be seen fishing or riding in the Gilded Age's most popular local transportation: a wheeled wicker wheelchair pedaled from behind, in this case by the longtime valet of famous actors.

Joseph Jefferson strolls through Palm Beach in his wicker wheelchair pedaled by his longtime valet Carl Kettler.

The fact that Jefferson was a benefactor who gave to local causes and invested in the area's infrastructure increased his popularity in Palm Beach and West Palm Beach, where schools and stores closed upon his death in 1905 so that all who were grieving could share in the enormous power of loss.

As long as kindness remains on Earth, the name of Joseph Jefferson will be remembered in Palm Beach, a local newspaper of the time, The Tropical Sun, declared in a pathetic farewell.

Although most 21st century celebrities probably haven't heard of Jefferson, he was once considered one of the most famous actors in the world and was often recognized wherever he went.

Born in 1829 into a three-generation family of actors, he was weaned on stage and enjoyed critical success in his twenties.

In 1859, after first playing the role of Rip Van Winkle based on Washington's 1819 short story, Irving Jefferson rose to fame and played him in American and foreign productions for decades.

Joseph Jefferson plays the role of young Rip Van Winkle.

