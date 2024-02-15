MM Cloutier

Before movie stars, one of the richest and most popular stage actors of the Gilded Age had become as enchanted with Palm Beach as the island's locals and winter residents. elite were with him.

Joseph Jefferson, something of a mass media idol, had friends in high places including Standard Oil partner, railroad magnate and Palm Beach developer Henry Flagler, but it was rare that the affable storyteller was not not spotted in town by adoring locals.

He could often be seen fishing or riding in the Gilded Age's most popular local transportation: a wheeled wicker wheelchair pedaled from behind, in this case by the longtime valet of famous actors.

The fact that Jefferson was a benefactor who gave to local causes and invested in the area's infrastructure increased his popularity in Palm Beach and West Palm Beach, where schools and stores closed upon his death in 1905 so that all who were grieving could share in the enormous power of loss.

As long as kindness remains on Earth, the name of Joseph Jefferson will be remembered in Palm Beach, a local newspaper of the time, The Tropical Sun, declared in a pathetic farewell.

Although most 21st century celebrities probably haven't heard of Jefferson, he was once considered one of the most famous actors in the world and was often recognized wherever he went.

Born in 1829 into a three-generation family of actors, he was weaned on stage and enjoyed critical success in his twenties.

In 1859, after first playing the role of Rip Van Winkle based on Washington's 1819 short story, Irving Jefferson rose to fame and played him in American and foreign productions for decades.

When he arrived in Palm Beach in the 1890s, he was a world-famous actor whose fans included Queen Victoria.

During his visits to Palm Beach in the late 1980s, Jefferson was an honored guest at the Flaglers Lakefront and now-defunct Royal Poinciana Hotel, located just west of its waterfront sister hotel of sea, later renamed The Breakers.

The two Palm Beach hotels developed by Flagler quickly became the winter destination for the country's social and financial elite. Beginning in 1900, Jefferson liked to winter in one of the Breakers' separate, multi-room oceanfront cottages, which decades later were demolished to make way for new development.

Jefferson and Flagler were good friends, according to officials at the Flagler Museum, whose main headquarters is Flagler's former marble-pillared Palm Beach mansion in Whitehall.

Fortunately, those were invited to Whitehall and Jefferson was one of them.

He was a frequent guest, beginning with the first Le Mans season in 1902, when Jefferson attended, among other things, musical performances hosted by Flagler's third wife, Mary Lily Kenan Flagler.

Old photographs of Palm Beach from the era show Jefferson and Flagler jovial in each other's company. They are dressed in fine suits, typical attire for the Palm Beach heat for men of their stature.

Both men obviously also knew how to let loose.

In 1898, at Palm Beach's fanciest social event of the season, the Washington Birthday Ball in February, several of the country's most powerful men, including Flagler, masked themselves in long dresses (a court judge once came under the name Marie Antoinette), according to a 1986 biography of Flagler by David Leon Chandler.

Jefferson came up as Rip Van Winkle.

The actor was feted annually in Palm Beach by Flagler and other friends at a birthday breakfast held at the flagship North End garden oasis estate of Charles and Frances Cragin.

Despite such a rich social scene, most of Palm Beach then remained an undeveloped swampy jungle.

And it was precisely the lush natural splendor flanked by lakes and oceans to the west and east that Jefferson seemed to love most, while also seeing the region's potential for development.

Do you feel that glorious breeze? » he said, inhaling deeply as he enthusiastically fished in waters visibly teeming with fish.

As a talented amateur visual artist with quite unusual skills, as Jefferson observers noted, the actor could also paint the Palm Beach landscapes he admired; a sunrise over the ocean, for example, or a sunset over the lake.

From the beginning, Jefferson sought to give back to Palm Beach. For example, to help raise funds for local Congregational and Episcopal churches in 1898, he gave a dramatic reading of Shakespeare's Hamlet at the Royal Poinciana to audiences young and old who received his kindly countenance as unfailing pleasure.

Across the bridge, the young West Palm Beach of the early 20th century was on the verge of becoming a major city, Jefferson noted. He was instrumental in the development of its first public ice and electricity factories and invested in several new buildings.

When Jefferson married twice and had a total of eight children, he died in the spring of 1905 in Palm Beach, this was attributed in the press to pneumonia.

He is believed to have contracted it after fishing a few days earlier in Hobe Sound with his friend and former US president Grover Cleveland.

When Jefferson's body was transported to his family's summer home at Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, it was Flagler who arranged this via his own private railroad car as part of his Coast Rail system eastern Florida.