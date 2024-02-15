Is Jon Stewart's return the best thing that could happen late at night?

By Mia TaylorFeature Matching

Getty Images

Jon Stewart is back on The Daily Show. Is this a turning point for Late Night? (Credit: Getty Images)

Jon Stewart is back in the Daily Show hosting chair. Critics wonder whether it will boost late-night viewership or mark a step backwards.

Nearly 10 years ago, on August 7, 2015, Jon Stewart finished what was supposed to be his final taping of The Daily Show in tears. telling viewers: “Nothing ends. It's a break in the conversation. So, rather than saying goodbye or goodnight, I'll just say I'm going to have a drink. And I'm sure I'll see you again before leave. “

Stewart's words proved prescient. This week, with great fanfare, the popular comedian returned to helm the Comedy Central show that he single-handedly transformed into a cultural phenomenon during his first tenure as host.

It's a return that Stewart said in interviews was motivated by his desire to have a place to “unload his thoughts as we enter this election season.” And Stewart wasted no time picking up where he left off nearly a decade ago, making it clear that he remains the king of dissecting and distilling the latest political developments and gaffes with a brand of unique authenticity.

This time, however, Stewart won't stay in the hosting chair for over a decade like he did the first time. THE the network said that Stewart will make appearances one night a week until the end of the 2024 election cycle while also serving as executive producer of the show.

The return of his incisive political and cultural tangles, however, is just one of the takeaways from Stewart's renewed presence on The Daily Show. TV critics say there's much more to be had from the legendary comedian's revival.

Alamy

Will Jon Stewart's return increase interest in late night television? (Credit: Alamy)

Renewed attention for late at night

In the years since Stewart left the Daily Show, the media landscape has changed and late nights have struggled to retain viewers. With a record number of people turn to streaming or choosing to watch clips on social media after a show airs, advertising revenue for six of the top late-night shows declined 50% since 2014 and more than 60% from their 2016 peaks.

It's also no secret that The Daily Show's audience has declined since Stewart left amid this new dynamic. Although his successor, South African comedian Trevor Noah, had a devoted following, the series didn't have the same appeal: In Stewart's final season, The Daily Show garnered around 1.3 million viewers, according to the Associated Press. With Noah at the helm, the show attracted an average of approximately 385,000 viewers.

While Stewart's return in 2024 likely won't change the fractured media landscape, it could bring renewed attention and buzz to the waning appeal of late-night live television.

“I think it brings a burst of energy and publicity and interest in late-night television,” said Kristen Baldwintelevision critic for Entertainment Weekly.

And this renewed interest may not come too soon for The Daily Show in a competitive media world offering a dizzying array of options from TikTok to Netflix and beyond. Marcus Collins, clinical assistant professor of marketing at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and author of For Culturesuggests that Stewart's presence could bring some viewers back into the fold of watching live or cable TV.

“Stewart's return will likely be a shot of adrenaline for late-night television, providing an appointment-viewing opportunity, even if only on Monday nights, that linear television needs,” Collins explained . “There was a decline in the Daily Show audience after Stewart left, but I imagine a lot of those people will come back.”

Why will they come back? Because, Collins says, Stewart offers something sorely lacking in the cultural zeitgeist: a unique brand of “sensible social and political commentary.” And Stewart puts that on the table in the middle of a busy U.S. presidential election year.

“Stewart offers a voice that, while strong in its beliefs, has no problem criticizing both sides of the aisle and getting to the heart of the issue in a way that is both intelligent and clear,” Collins explained . “It’s super powerful stuff, and it’s a white space in late-night linear television that’s completely unoccupied.”

If the early numbers are any indication, Collins might be right. Stewart's epic return on Monday attracted nearly two million total viewers across simulcasts, Paramount reported. It was the show's most-watched broadcast in over five years.

A more profitable night model

With well-paid hosts such as Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert, late night is expensive to produce. Estimates put Fallon and Colbert's salaries at around $16 million and $15 million respectively, while Stewart was reportedly paid somewhere between $25 million and $30 million. Faced with this reality, nighttime offers have decreased. After James Corden left The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2023, for example, CBS axed the show rather than find a replacement host.

But Stewart's return one night a week, which will include a rotation of other hosts the rest of the week, could be an example or prototype for the party industry to follow. It offers a less expensive approach that other shows could take and which may be more intriguing to viewers.

“I think Stewart's return will create inspiration for other late-night shows. It's only one day a week. It's an interesting model for other shows,” Collins said. “Imagine if more networks were programmed this way. It gives them the flexibility to partner with incredible talent without a huge investment on either side.”

In other words, you get both novelty and familiarity, says Collins, who suggests that this approach could signal to other networks some of the creative possibilities available.

Alamy

The Daily Show had difficulty finding a replacement for Trevor Noah. (Credit: Alamy)

A void of talent

Just like the criticisms addressed to two major American political parties these days, the comedy world may be suffering from a talent challenge similar to “men we've seen before.” Stewart's return to The Daily Show might offer some proof.

Noah, who replaced Stewart as series lead, left his position in 2022. Since then, The Daily Show has struggled to find a suitable successor. Almost one year after Noah leftthere was still no plan in place for a new host.

“What this proves is that the television industry has not done a great job of nurturing the next generation of talent,” Baldwin said. “I think the fact that The Daily Show hasn't yet found a permanent host is just another indication of that.”

The fact that this is not a new talent entering the fray is not lost on Stewart himself. During his opening monologue Monday night, the 61-year-old joked about his age and the parallels between his return to the Daily Show front desk and the current U.S. presidential candidates vying to fill the slot. White House.

Stewart invited cameras to zoom in on his face during the monologue to provide viewers with a close-up of his wrinkles and how he has aged over the years. And then he further underlined his age by offering a new photo of himself taken 20 years ago.

But Lara Rosales, reviewer from Tell-Tale TV, says that while Stewart may not be a new product, he offers something that some felt was missing from late-night television and might just help fill the void until for the next generation of comedic talent to emerge.

“He brings a different vibe. He's more irreverent, in a sense. He doesn't have filters. It attracts a different audience, who are looking for something more real,” Rosales said. “I don’t think it will be difficult for him to go back to captivating audiences like he used to.”