Entertainment
Is Jon Stewart's return the best thing that could happen late at night?
By Mia TaylorFeature Matching
Jon Stewart is back in the Daily Show hosting chair. Critics wonder whether it will boost late-night viewership or mark a step backwards.
Nearly 10 years ago, on August 7, 2015, Jon Stewart finished what was supposed to be his final taping of The Daily Show in tears. telling viewers: “Nothing ends. It's a break in the conversation. So, rather than saying goodbye or goodnight, I'll just say I'm going to have a drink. And I'm sure I'll see you again before leave. “
Stewart's words proved prescient. This week, with great fanfare, the popular comedian returned to helm the Comedy Central show that he single-handedly transformed into a cultural phenomenon during his first tenure as host.
It's a return that Stewart said in interviews was motivated by his desire to have a place to “unload his thoughts as we enter this election season.” And Stewart wasted no time picking up where he left off nearly a decade ago, making it clear that he remains the king of dissecting and distilling the latest political developments and gaffes with a brand of unique authenticity.
More like this:
This time, however, Stewart won't stay in the hosting chair for over a decade like he did the first time. THE the network said that Stewart will make appearances one night a week until the end of the 2024 election cycle while also serving as executive producer of the show.
The return of his incisive political and cultural tangles, however, is just one of the takeaways from Stewart's renewed presence on The Daily Show. TV critics say there's much more to be had from the legendary comedian's revival.
Renewed attention for late at night
In the years since Stewart left the Daily Show, the media landscape has changed and late nights have struggled to retain viewers. With a record number of people turn to streaming or choosing to watch clips on social media after a show airs, advertising revenue for six of the top late-night shows declined 50% since 2014 and more than 60% from their 2016 peaks.
It's also no secret that The Daily Show's audience has declined since Stewart left amid this new dynamic. Although his successor, South African comedian Trevor Noah, had a devoted following, the series didn't have the same appeal: In Stewart's final season, The Daily Show garnered around 1.3 million viewers, according to the Associated Press. With Noah at the helm, the show attracted an average of approximately 385,000 viewers.
While Stewart's return in 2024 likely won't change the fractured media landscape, it could bring renewed attention and buzz to the waning appeal of late-night live television.
“I think it brings a burst of energy and publicity and interest in late-night television,” said Kristen Baldwintelevision critic for Entertainment Weekly.
And this renewed interest may not come too soon for The Daily Show in a competitive media world offering a dizzying array of options from TikTok to Netflix and beyond. Marcus Collins, clinical assistant professor of marketing at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and author of For Culturesuggests that Stewart's presence could bring some viewers back into the fold of watching live or cable TV.
“Stewart's return will likely be a shot of adrenaline for late-night television, providing an appointment-viewing opportunity, even if only on Monday nights, that linear television needs,” Collins explained . “There was a decline in the Daily Show audience after Stewart left, but I imagine a lot of those people will come back.”
Why will they come back? Because, Collins says, Stewart offers something sorely lacking in the cultural zeitgeist: a unique brand of “sensible social and political commentary.” And Stewart puts that on the table in the middle of a busy U.S. presidential election year.
“Stewart offers a voice that, while strong in its beliefs, has no problem criticizing both sides of the aisle and getting to the heart of the issue in a way that is both intelligent and clear,” Collins explained . “It’s super powerful stuff, and it’s a white space in late-night linear television that’s completely unoccupied.”
If the early numbers are any indication, Collins might be right. Stewart's epic return on Monday attracted nearly two million total viewers across simulcasts, Paramount reported. It was the show's most-watched broadcast in over five years.
A more profitable night model
With well-paid hosts such as Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert, late night is expensive to produce. Estimates put Fallon and Colbert's salaries at around $16 million and $15 million respectively, while Stewart was reportedly paid somewhere between $25 million and $30 million. Faced with this reality, nighttime offers have decreased. After James Corden left The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2023, for example, CBS axed the show rather than find a replacement host.
But Stewart's return one night a week, which will include a rotation of other hosts the rest of the week, could be an example or prototype for the party industry to follow. It offers a less expensive approach that other shows could take and which may be more intriguing to viewers.
“I think Stewart's return will create inspiration for other late-night shows. It's only one day a week. It's an interesting model for other shows,” Collins said. “Imagine if more networks were programmed this way. It gives them the flexibility to partner with incredible talent without a huge investment on either side.”
In other words, you get both novelty and familiarity, says Collins, who suggests that this approach could signal to other networks some of the creative possibilities available.
A void of talent
Just like the criticisms addressed to two major American political parties these days, the comedy world may be suffering from a talent challenge similar to “men we've seen before.” Stewart's return to The Daily Show might offer some proof.
Noah, who replaced Stewart as series lead, left his position in 2022. Since then, The Daily Show has struggled to find a suitable successor. Almost one year after Noah leftthere was still no plan in place for a new host.
“What this proves is that the television industry has not done a great job of nurturing the next generation of talent,” Baldwin said. “I think the fact that The Daily Show hasn't yet found a permanent host is just another indication of that.”
The fact that this is not a new talent entering the fray is not lost on Stewart himself. During his opening monologue Monday night, the 61-year-old joked about his age and the parallels between his return to the Daily Show front desk and the current U.S. presidential candidates vying to fill the slot. White House.
Stewart invited cameras to zoom in on his face during the monologue to provide viewers with a close-up of his wrinkles and how he has aged over the years. And then he further underlined his age by offering a new photo of himself taken 20 years ago.
But Lara Rosales, reviewer from Tell-Tale TV, says that while Stewart may not be a new product, he offers something that some felt was missing from late-night television and might just help fill the void until for the next generation of comedic talent to emerge.
“He brings a different vibe. He's more irreverent, in a sense. He doesn't have filters. It attracts a different audience, who are looking for something more real,” Rosales said. “I don’t think it will be difficult for him to go back to captivating audiences like he used to.”
If you liked this story,sign up for The Essential List newsletter A hand-picked selection of can't-miss features, videos and news delivered to your inbox every Friday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/culture/article/20240214-will-jon-stewarts-return-increase-interest-in-late-night-tv
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Is Jon Stewart's return the best thing that could happen late at night?
- Colorado State University
- Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall Street's rebound
- Google announces Gemini 1.5, but only developers and enterprise clients can access it for now
- Washington poses even more problems to China
- Turkish President Erdogan makes rare visit to Cairo, ending decade of hostility: Peoples Dispatch
- Children still not protected from online dangers
- Prabowo on track to succeed Jokowi – Politics
- Popular actor Joseph Jefferson was a hit in Palm Beach
- Preview, matches, live streaming information
- Fall/winter 2024-2025 denim at Men’s Fashion Weeks
- Unleash innovation with confidence: How Eureka Security helps technology companies go cloud | Eureka Security