Like a rural Scarface: Hollywood star Kyle MacLachlan discovers Pablo Escobar's secret town | Podcasts

Kyle MacLachlan is hunched over, wearing a bright yellow raincoat, while Lana Del Rey plays softly in the background. He lifts his head in a jerky motion, revealing a pile of white powder on a mirror next to a straw. His nose and upper lip are covered in powdery residue, as he then puts on a pair of black sunglasses before grabbing a mic and leaving.

It's the kind of scene you may have encountered if you've been following the award-winning actor on social media recently. Don't worry, MacLachlan didn't enter the mid-life crisis era (that was cornstarch), but instead created a series of silly and slightly surreal videos to promote his new podcast Varnamtown .

Described as a real-life Twin Peaks set in North Carolina, this project years in the making isn't just another celebrity podcast jumping on the bandwagon. Made in collaboration with Joshua Davis, an Emmy-winning investigative journalist, it delves into strange goings-on in the sleepy fishing town of Brunswick County, North Carolina. Think S-Town meets weird angling-based scam story, The Paddlefish Caviar Heist, although more playful.

MacLachlan was told about Varnamtown by Lynn Betz, a mutual friend who had moved there, and how, in the 1980s, the town (which had a population of about 300 at the time) had actually struck a deal with the Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar who allowed him to consume. it as a shipping and transportation hub for its trade. I went there and met some of the characters, and I came away with a real curiosity about what happened, MacLachlan says. I said, “We have to take this apart and find out what's real.”

MacLachlan contacted Davis, who saw the potential in this untold story. In the national media, it seems completely unknown, he says. It doesn't seem like people really paid attention to it outside of Brunswick County. But a DEA [Drug Enforcement Administration] The agent told us that in his first year there, he captured more drugs than the entire DEA office in Washington had captured in seven. It was like, whoa, why don't people pay attention to it?

Varnamtown became the busiest port of entry for illegal drugs in the United States, when Escobar and his crew realized it was better to operate from a small, inconspicuous location than the bright lights of ports like Miami. The influx of cocaine was coming to South Florida, but when the DEA cracked down on it, it began looking at other locations, Davis says. They had learned their lesson: Florida is very populated, so why not go somewhere that isn't?

When the actor and Davis arrived and after residents finished asking why Kyle MacLachlan was in Varnamtown, a number of idiosyncratic characters and scandalous stories emerged. At the center of this entire narrative is Dale Varnam, also known as Crazy Dale, who claimed to have negotiated the deal with Escobar.

Varnam, a common last name in the town, lives in a sort of junkyard mansion called Fort Apache. He essentially built an entire city inside the walls of his compound, Davis says. It's weird. It's full of all sorts of elaborate things, like Hollywood props mixed with huge murals depicting drug smuggling operations. There is a main street, a prison, a pharmacy and a bar. But there's no one there, the place is just full of chickens. There is also a particularly aggressive turkey that, according to the DEA, is classified as an attack turkey. Kyle and I really felt like we were being chased by a turkey.

Telling Stories Kyle MacLachlan and the podcast audio team in Varnamtown. Photography: PR

Elsewhere, the two podcasters speak with residents of the neighborhood, former drug dealers including one who keeps accidentally revealing his true identity when recording the police and several people at the heart of the incident. Another installment concerns two brothers who were best friends but ended up growing apart. That influx of cocaine precipitated a betrayal that seems almost Shakespearean, Davis says of the brothers. This is the one that still hits me in the gut.

The Twin Peaks comparisons of a small town filled with strange characters, crimes and strange events are not lost on MacLachlan. It was immediately apparent, he said. Everyone was really friendly to each other, kind and cordial, as if everyone got along well in this world; you're the law enforcement and I'm the criminal, but we can get together and have a barbecue. There are certainly a lot of eccentric characters.

The idea of ​​an entire city being, to varying degrees, complicit in one of America's largest drug operations may seem far-fetched, but for much of the population, this arrangement offered stability and security when necessary. Dale felt it was an opportunity to bring a lot of money to a town that was suffering, MacLachlan says. The shrimp business is a tough business, and at that time we were in the middle of a depression. He said: I'm giving this opportunity to the people around me, I'm helping my community by bringing in this money. Or at least that's what he did to people on his side. If you weren't on his side, things wouldn't go so well.

ignore past newsletter promotion Podcast recommendations for unexpected audio pleasures. Our critics and audio producers select the best shows of the week Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion

The amount paid to unload a shipment of drugs was the equivalent of six months' wages for some people. A large group of people appreciated being able to earn a living, MacLachlan says. This has never been an opportunity for some before.

While many residents simply used that money to buy a home or start a business, the effects of all that money began to spread in more toxic ways. It went everywhere, Davis said. Local law enforcement was paid. The numbers involved were huge sums intended to buy off law enforcement. This didn't please everyone. A lone wolf resident seeks to crash the entire operation, and things get ugly along the way with busts, betrayals, and an informant who turns on literally hundreds of people.

As paranoia grew in the community, so did Varnam's complex. He had a huge wall built around it and when the DEA arrived to investigate him, they saw that he was guarded by men armed with powerful rifles and shotguns, and cameras everywhere. It was a bit like a rural Scarface, Davis said. Except the cameras were just pieces of spray-painted plastic with cheap electrical wires that went nowhere. Much like Varnam's fake prison and pharmacy inside Fort Apache, it was a front.

With so many wild characters and stories floating around, much of Davis and MacLachlan's work has been figuring out what is myth and what is fact. We basically recreated the DEA investigation,” Davis says. And we present the conclusion that Kyle and I came to. I was amazed by the depth of emotion and drama in this sparsely populated but tight-knit community. It's a story full of characters. There are probably more eccentric characters per capita in Varnamtown than any other place I've been.