Music legends and teachers look to the future of the industry

Even in the world of entertainment and the arts, which is often a battle for resources, the most important asset is the one that encompasses all industries: education.

To guide the next generation of artists and musicians into their own space of confidence and creativity, music industry heavyweights discussed the vitality of education during a Culture Collective panel titled “Drive to Serve” on January 31 at the Viceroy Hotel in Santa Monica. Moderated by Santa Monica Arts Commissioner Michelle Edgar, the panel included Santa Monica-based producer and artist Maejor, music director and television icon Randy Jackson, and Compton Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Darin Brawley.

The evening was kicked off by Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock, who emphasized that education is connected to service, drawing on his years of study at Los Angeles schools like Crenshaw High School and Hamilton High School .

“I learned early on that our mission in life is not only to take care of ourselves, but also to help take care of everyone else. We must also serve selflessly. I'm proud that you're all here in Santa Monica and I hope that you all are. will find a way to serve today,” Brock told the Viceroy crowd.

The panel all touched on the educational journeys that led them to their current stature, including Jackson, who many know from his time as a judge on “American Idol.” Jackson noted that “it really is the truth” that “children are our future” and that education is not just found in textbooks, but is found in every interaction a young artist or musician can to have. He also emphasized how a young artist must develop social skills and the ability to “read the room.”

“You learn everything you can and you apply it, use wisdom and pay it forward,” Jackson said. “I love learning, I felt like one of the things that helped me as a kid was that I learned everything I could. I wiped out everything, every speaker, everything I could get to, because I wanted to know everything I could, because I didn't know what I would need.

Currently, Jackson works with foundations like Save the children, a global leader in health, education and youth protection. He said he enjoys nurturing and inspiring the next generation, especially during his time on “Idol.”

“You need someone to say you know what, you really have something,” he said. “You see people turn on the light bulb. This trust in someone else is so great and so taken for granted.

Maejor, who has produced hit songs for Justin Bieber throughout his illustrious career, said his mentality of giving back to others completely changed after a battle with cancer.

“At the time, it was a shift in focus for me: instead of putting off the things I wanted to do into the distant future, I started thinking about what could have an impact now,” a- he declared.

The Santa Monica native has made this impact by teaching wellness and sound therapy, focusing on his passion for sharing the effect of sound on humanity. He recently joined the Black Music Action Coalition for an event at King/Drew Magnet High School of Medicine and Science on this very topic.

“I think art is a great way (to educate), (it) helps expand our consciousness in a beautiful way, (there is a) universal language which is music,” he said. declared.

The future of music education strengthened in California in November 2022 with the passage of Proposition 28, also known as the School Arts and Music Funding Guarantee and Accountability Act . The measure required the state to establish a program to support arts education in schools beginning in the 2023-24 school year, allocating hundreds of millions of dollars to the cause. Dr Brawley said this would provide opportunities for arts and music professionals to venture onto school campuses.

“(It’s) a huge opportunity for people interested in teaching music to students to be able to be hired immediately,” Dr. Brawley said.

