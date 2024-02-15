Aamir Khan's biggest flop earned Rs 2 crore, ended south star's career in Bollywood, no star worked with director again





The biggest flop film of Aamir Khan's career means the director never had a star to work with and a southern superstar ended his career in Bollywood.

Aamir Khan is known for being selective with his films, making fewer films but aiming for higher box office returns as well as quality content. While this has largely been true over the past two decades, Aamir wasn't as selective in the 90s. During that decade, the actor made several films that didn't work and were also criticized. Among them is this 1995 release, inspired by The Godfather, which may well be his biggest failure of all time. Aamir Khan's biggest flop, which also starred Rajinikanth The 1995 film Aatank Hi Aatank was a gangster drama loosely based on Mario Puzo's The Godfather as well as the film adaptation of the book by Francis Ford Coppola. The film starred Aamir, Rajinikanth and Juhi Chawla, with Archana Joglekar in the lead. The film was directed by Dilip Shankar. Thanks to the presence of Rajni and Aamir – both in their prime – the film received a lot of hype. But it opened at just Rs 31 lakh and ended up doing a business of just Rs 2.55 crore domestically. In contrast, two of Aamir's next three releases – Rangeela and Raja Hindustani – both crossed Rs 20 crore at the box office. How Aatank Hi Aatank affected Rajinikanth and Dilip Shankar By the mid-90s, Rajinikanth had been working in films for two decades. In Tamil cinema, he became the number one star following the success of Baasha (1992). He was still appearing in Hindi films like Hum and Chalbaaz, but largely with another Bollywood star to share the load. Aatank Hi Aatank turned out to be the last such film for Rajni. He did not appear in the lead role in a Hindi film thereafter, only returning for a long cameo in Bulandi in 2000 and a guest appearance in RaOne (2011). But the actor continued to dominate the box office in the south, giving several industry hits like Chandramukhi, Enthiran, 2.0 and Jailer. Dilip Shankar has had worse, much worse. The filmmaker had helmed only one film before – Kaal Chakra, released in 1988, which did not have any big stars. Aatank Hello Aatank was his biggest film, and it also turned out to be his biggest failure. The filmmaker made two other films – Nigehbaan and Married 2 America – but neither of them had a notable star, with Archana Joglekar, Sandali Sinha and Sameer Dharmadhikari rounding out the lead actors in those two titles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/bollywood/report-aamir-khan-s-biggest-flop-aatank-hi-aatank-box-office-ended-rajinikanth-bollywood-career-godfather-juhi-chawla-3078117 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos