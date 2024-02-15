Connect with us

Deus Ex actor claims Eidos asked him to stop talking about Adam Jensen

The voice actor behind Adam Jensen in Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided claims that Eidos asked him to stop speaking publicly about the character several years ago.

While some fans have long hoped for a third entry in Jensens story, the prospect of it happening has perhaps never seemed more distant.

Alas, his story seems to be over, Toufexis said in a Reddit post from last week in which he said goodbye, but hopefully not goodbye to the character.

Referring to a recent report that Eidos Montreal [129 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/eidos-montreal/”>Eidos Montreal had canceled an unannounced Deus Ex game that had been in development for two years, Toufexis also said he was relatively certain that it wasn't.an Adam Jensen story.

And in a follow-up interview with PCGamesNthe actor claimed he hadn't heard anything official regarding the character's future in over seven years.

Everything I heard after 2016 was unofficial, coming from friends or acquaintances, he said. Even when they [Eidos Montreal] went off and did Guardians of the Galaxy and shelved any sequel, I had to hear about it second hand.

“They didn’t even give me an audition. They don't bullshit me. Everything I've heard has been off the record from friends, and it's not much.

I remember hearing from Eidos in 2020 when they called me to ask me to stop talking about Adam Jensen in interviews and podcasts because they wanted people to focus on other things from the studio, which really shows how popular Jensen is, or was anyway.

Last month, Eidos Montreal confirmed its intention to lay off nearly 100 employees. The studio is one of the latest casualties of a wider restructuring plan that saw its parent company Embracer Group cut almost 1,400 jobs in the half year ended December.