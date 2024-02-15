



The voice actor behind Adam Jensen in Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided claims that Eidos asked him to stop speaking publicly about the character several years ago. While some fans have long hoped for a third entry in Jensens story, the prospect of it happening has perhaps never seemed more distant. Alas, his story seems to be over, Toufexis said in a Reddit post from last week in which he said goodbye, but hopefully not goodbye to the character. Referring to a recent report that Eidos Montreal [129 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/eidos-montreal/”>Eidos Montreal had canceled an unannounced Deus Ex game that had been in development for two years, Toufexis also said he was relatively certain that it wasn't.an Adam Jensen story. And in a follow-up interview with PCGamesNthe actor claimed he hadn't heard anything official regarding the character's future in over seven years. Everything I heard after 2016 was unofficial, coming from friends or acquaintances, he said. Even when they [Eidos Montreal] went off and did Guardians of the Galaxy and shelved any sequel, I had to hear about it second hand. “They didn’t even give me an audition. They don't bullshit me. Everything I've heard has been off the record from friends, and it's not much. I remember hearing from Eidos in 2020 when they called me to ask me to stop talking about Adam Jensen in interviews and podcasts because they wanted people to focus on other things from the studio, which really shows how popular Jensen is, or was anyway. Last month, Eidos Montreal confirmed its intention to lay off nearly 100 employees. The studio is one of the latest casualties of a wider restructuring plan that saw its parent company Embracer Group cut almost 1,400 jobs in the half year ended December.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/deus-ex-actor-claims-eidos-asked-him-to-stop-talking-about-adam-jensen/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related