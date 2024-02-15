European Shooting Stars presents promising actors at the Berlinale





As some former European Shooting Stars celebrate Oscar nominations for their latest films, the European initiative to draw attention to emerging artists, coordinated by European Film Promotion, is showcasing 10 more talents at the Berlinale. From February 16 to 19, the selected actors will participate in workshops, as well as meetings with producers and casting directors. Asta Kamma August

SWEDEN

The eldest daughter of Danish director Bille and Swedish actor Pernilla, August is fluent in Swedish, Danish and English and has performed in theater, film and television in Denmark and Sweden. His latest credits include Mikael Marcimain's “Blackwater” for Swedish television and Thomas Vinterberg's “Families Like Ours” for Danish television. Valentina Belle

ITALY

Among the actor's upcoming film projects are Marco Tullio Giordana's “Life Apart” and Simone Godano's “Sei Fratelli,” as well as the planned “ACAB” series. The Verona-born star, who speaks fluent English, is involved with the nonprofit Pen Paper Peace, which provides support to middle and high school students. Suzy Bemba

FRANCE

The versatile Bemba was also chosen as one of UniFrance's 10 talents to watch in 2024. Alongside an impressive range of roles helmed by authors such as Yorgos Lanthimos and Anthony Chen, the French-English-Spanish co-founder from the French professional support group Les Acteurs Assn. (ADA), which fights for better on-set protections for artists. Salome Demuria

GEORGIA

Known for her intense performances on stage and screen, the award-winning Abkhazian-born actress is also fluent in English and Russian. A former board member of the Georgian Film Academy, Demuria's latest feature, “The Antique,” reunites her with director Rusudan Glurjide (“The House of Others”) and will soon be on the agent's list MPM Premium sales representative. Thibaud Dooms

BELGIUM

Multilingual group Dooms graduated with a bachelor's degree from the Amsterdam Academy of Theater and Dance, winning the award for graduate of the most promising theater school in the Netherlands. Writer, poet, singer, pianist and visual artist, he has just directed a short film “God Lives in Texas” in which he plays all the male and female roles. Dziugas Grinys

LITHUANIA

Having represented Lithuanian theater at home and abroad with resounding performances, Grinys was equally acclaimed on screen for his starring role in the coming-of-age story “Chronicles of the South”. Perhaps theater will always be his first love, but Grinys, who speaks fluent English, is on his way to working internationally. Hardwicke's Birds

IRELAND

Hardwicke received critical acclaim from British newspapers in 2023 for his charismatic role as murderous student Ben Field in the true-crime miniseries “The Sixth Commandment”. He will appear later this year in Amazon's “A Very Royal Scandal,” a three-part film about the infamous 2019 BBC interview with Prince Andrew. Hardwicke also speaks Spanish and Gaelic. Katharina Stark

GERMANY

A fluency in languages ​​such as English, French, Spanish and Polish makes sense for Stark, whose primary role was as a translator during the trials of Auschwitz officials in the Disney+ series “The Interpreter of Silence “. Other recent leading roles for drama school graduate Otto Falckenberg include the film “Sturm und Drang” and the Arte/ZDF series “I Am the Greatest”. Margarita Stoykova

BULGARIA

Stoykova began her performing career as a dancer at the age of 6. One of this recent high school graduate's biggest dreams is to attend drama school in London. The Bulgarian, Russian and English speaker hopes part of her Shooting Star experience in Berlin will include meeting a compatible agent; she looks forward to working internationally. Kamila Urzędowska

POLAND

A graduate of the Wroclaw Theater School and also speaking English and German, Urzędowska gained international attention as the protagonist of “The Peasants”. Helmers Hugh and DK Welchman say: “It was important that the role of Jagna was played not only by 'the most beautiful girl in Lipce', but also that she had a mixture of feminine carefreeness, sex appeal and feistiness . And this is what we saw in Kamila Urzędowska.

