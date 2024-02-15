Southland, Northwest Indiana Entertainment Calendar





Here is a calendar of entertainment events happening in southern and northwest Indiana. Friday February 16 Diamond, The Legacy Concert with Jay White: 8 p.m. at the Rialto Square Theater, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. $35 to $75. 815-726-6600. rialtosquare.com. Karaoke: 7:30 p.m. at the New Lenox American Legion, 14414 W. Ford Drive, New Lenox. Free. (815) 485-4651. americanlegionnewlenox.com. Raúl Sánchez: 8 p.m. at CGs Comedy Club, 619 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. $20. (630) 410-8906. cgscomedyclub.com/. Tad in the 5th city: 8 p.m. at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $26. (773) 404-7736. serratheater.org. While waiting for Lefty: 7:30 p.m. at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $26. (773) 404-7736. serratheater.org. The Diary of Anne Frank: 7 p.m. at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $30 to $41. (773) 404-7736. serratheater.org. Veil of Maya: The Mothers' Tour: 6 p.m. at the Forge, 22 W. Cass Street, Joliet. $25-$50. (815) 280-5246. theforgelive.com. “Ain't Misbehavin'” by Drama Group: 7:30 p.m. at 330 W. 202nd St., Chicago Heights. $19 to $25. (708) 755-3444. dramagroup.org. “Present Laughter” from the Beverly Theater Guild: 7:30 p.m. at the Baer Theater at Morgan Park Academy, 2153 W, 111th St., Chicago. $18-$25. (773) 284-8497. beverlytheatreguild.org. Marrakech Express: 7:30 p.m. at the Lyric Theater, 12952 Western Ave., Chicago. $39.95 to $49.95. (708) 972-0700. lyrictheater.com/. 35th Annual Jazz Festival: 7:30 p.m. at Prairie State College, 202 S. Halsted St., Chicago Heights. $10. (708) 202-9778. prairiestate.edu/about-us/events.aspx. Son of a Gun: tribute to Guns n' Roses: 8 p.m. at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge Street, La Porte. $15 to $35. (219) 362-2325. laportecivicauditorium.com. County evening: 8 p.m. at Tavern on the Lake, 200 Main St., Hobart. (219) 942-3434. tavernonthelakehobart.com/. Honorary leaders: 8 p.m. at Council Oak Bar, Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. No cover. (219) 228-2383. hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com/entertainment. Ultrafab: 9 p.m. at Hard Rock Café, Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. No cover. (219) 228-2383. hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com/entertainment. DJ Three: 10 p.m. EST at C Bar at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Michigan. (866) 494-6371. fourwindscasino.com. The 1985: 10 p.m. EST at the Kankakee Grille at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Michigan. (866) 494-6371. fourwindscasino.com. Dave Matthews Tribute Band: 8:00 p.m. at Hobart Art Theatre, 230 Main St., Hobart. $15-$20. brickartlive.com/. Keltones: 4 p.m. at Shady Creek Winery, 2030 Tryon Road, Michigan City. No cover. shadycreekwinery.com/. Trippin' Billies: Tribute to Dave Matthews: 7 p.m. at 912 Avenue, 202 W. Ridge Road, Griffith. (219) 306-6790; avenue912events.com. Dilemmas with dinner: 7:30 p.m. at Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. $20. (219) 852-0848. beatniksonconkey.com/. “The Vagina Monologues”: 7:30 p.m. at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. $15. (219) 885-9114. millerbeacharts.org. White Cross live: 6:30 p.m. at Momentum Church, 220 N. Main St., Crown Point. $10. (219) 488-1152. eventbrite.com and look for Whitecross in Crown Point. Saturday February 17 Raúl Sánchez: 8 p.m. at CGs Comedy Club, 619 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. $20. (630) 410-8906. cgscomedyclub.com/. Easily distracted: 8 p.m. at Pub 78, 3733 Grand Blvd., Brookfield. (708) 255-5542. pub78.com. Tad in the 5th city: 8 p.m. at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $26. (773) 404-7736. serratheater.org. While waiting for Lefty: 7:30 p.m. at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $26. (773) 404-7736. serratheater.org. Late evening catechism: 5 p.m. at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $41. (773) 404-7736. serratheater.org. The Diary of Anne Frank: 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $30 to $41. (773) 404-7736. serratheater.org. Rebirth of Venus #InfluencerHer: 7:30 p.m. at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $31 to $60. (773) 404-7736. serratheater.org. Oil fight: 9 p.m. at the Forge, 22 W. Cass St., Joliet. $10 to $25. (815) 280-5246. theforgelive.com. “Ain't Misbehavin'” by Drama Group: 7:30 p.m. at 330 W. 202nd St., Chicago Heights. $19 to $25. (708) 755-3444. dramagroup.org. “Present Laughter” from the Beverly Theater Guild: 7:30 p.m. at the Baer Theater at Morgan Park Academy, 2153 W, 111th St., Chicago. $18-$25. (773) 284-8497. beverlytheatreguild.org. Frank D'Ambrosio: 7:30 p.m. at the Lyric Theater, 12952 Western Ave., Chicago. $49.95 to $54.95. (708) 972-0700. lyrictheater.com/. DJ Lori: 8 p.m. at Council Oak Bar, Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. No cover. (219) 228-2383. hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com/entertainment. Nate Venturelli: 9 p.m. at Hard Rock Café, Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. No cover. (219) 228-2383. hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com/entertainment. Lepolion: 10 p.m. EST at the Kankakee Grille at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Michigan. (866) 494-6371. fourwindscasino.com. DJ Fury: 10 p.m. EST at C Bar at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Michigan. (866) 494-6371. fourwindscasino.com. “CS Lewis on stage”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. $30. (219) 836-1930. cvpa.org. Bonfire (AC/DC Tribute) and Big City Nights (Scorpions Tribute): 7:00 p.m. at Hobart Art Theatre, 230 Main St., Hobart. $15-$20. brickartlive.com/. Naughty Bingo: 7 p.m. at 912 Avenue, 202 W. Ridge Road, Griffith. (219) 306-6790; avenue912events.com. Live music: 2 p.m. at Andersons Winery, 430 E. US Highway 6, Valparaiso. No cover. (219) 464-4936. andersonswinery.com/. Ron Floyd: 8 p.m. at Tavern on the Lake, 200 Main St., Hobart. (219) 942-3434. tavernonthelakehobart.com/. Dilemmas with dinner: 7:30 p.m. at Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. $20. (219) 852-0848. beatniksonconkey.com/. “The Vagina Monologues”: 7:30 p.m. at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. $15. (219) 885-9114. millerbeacharts.org. 219 Day: 6 p.m. at the Hammond Civic Center, 5825 S. Sohl Ave., Hammond. (219) 853-6378. gohammond.com/219day/. Laughter at the Lake Comedy Night: 6 p.m. at the Mascot Hall of Fame, 1851 Front St., Whiting. $20. (219) 354-8814. mascothalloffame.com/event/laughs-by-the-lake-comedy-night/. Sunday February 18 Tad in the 5th city: 8 p.m. at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $26. (773) 404-7736. serratheater.org. While waiting for Lefty: 2:30 p.m. at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $26. (773) 404-7736. serratheater.org. Late evening catechism: 2 p.m. at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $41. (773) 404-7736. serratheater.org. The Diary of Anne Frank: 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $30 to $41. (773) 404-7736. serratheater.org. “Ain't Misbehavin'” by Drama Group: 2 p.m. at 330 W. 202nd St., Chicago Heights. $19 to $25. (708) 755-3444. dramagroup.org. “Present Laughter” from the Beverly Theater Guild: 2 p.m. at the Baer Theater at Morgan Park Academy, 2153 W, 111th St., Chicago. $18-$25. (773) 284-8497. beverlytheatreguild.org. Midnight Sun Band: 7:30 p.m. at the Lyric Theater, 12952 Western Ave., Chicago. $39.95. (708) 972-0700. lyrictheater.com/. “CS Lewis on stage”: 3 p.m. at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. $30. (219) 836-1930. cvpa.org. The Ides of March: 8 p.m. at Chicago Street Theater, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. $45. chicagostreet.org. Jack Cunningham: 5 p.m. EST at the Kankakee Grille at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Michigan. (866) 494-6371. fourwindscasino.com. Jack Cunningham: 1 p.m. at Shady Creek Winery, 2030 Tryon Road, Michigan City. No cover. shadycreekwinery.com/. Live music: 2 p.m. at Andersons Winery, 430 E. US Highway 6, Valparaiso. No cover. (219) 464-4936. andersonswinery.com/. Dilemmas with dinner: 2 p.m. at Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. $20. (219) 852-0848. beatniksonconkey.com/. “The Vagina Monologues”: 2 p.m. at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. $15. (219) 885-9114. millerbeacharts.org. Monday February 19 Bingo Mondays: 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 1941, 900 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. $15. (708) 354-3300. al1941.org. Live quiz: 7 p.m. EST at the Kankakee Grille at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Michigan. (866) 494-6371. fourwindscasino.com. Tuesday February 20 Tuesday night bingo: 7 p.m. at Heroes West Lemont, 1015 State St., Lemont. herowest.net/lemont/. Holy Asonia and Black-Stone Cherry: 7 p.m. at the Forge, 22 W. Cass St., Joliet. $30. (815) 280-5246. theforgelive.com. Bingo Night at Up Your Alley: 8 p.m. at 1048 US Highway 41, Schererville. No cover. (219) 440-7657. upyouralleybowl.com/. Quiz night: 7 p.m. at Tavern on the Lake, 200 Main St., Hobart. (219) 942-3434. tavernonthelakehobart.com/. Wednesday February 21 Open Mic hosted by Kelly Ott: 8 p.m. at Pub 78, 3733 Grand Blvd., Brookfield. (708) 255-5542. pub78.com. Adult Book Fair: 6 p.m. at Four Corners Winery and Wedding Venue, 294 E. 600 N., Valparaiso. Free. (219) 286-3603. Thursday February 22 Reels at Rialto: “Mary Poppins”: 7 p.m. at the Rialto Square Theater, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. $5. 815-726-6600. rialtosquare.com. Singo: 8 p.m. at Pub 78, 3733 Grand Blvd., Brookfield. (708) 255-5542. pub78.com. Tad in the 5th city: 8 p.m. at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $26. (773) 404-7736. serratheater.org. While waiting for Lefty: 7:30 p.m. at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $26. (773) 404-7736. serratheater.org. “Ain't Misbehavin'” by Drama Group: 7:30 p.m. at 330 W. 202nd St., Chicago Heights. $19 to $25. (708) 755-3444. dramagroup.org. Starving artists: 6 p.m. EST at C Bar at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Michigan. (866) 494-6371. fourwindscasino.com. 2 Steppin' in Kankakee: 7:30 p.m. EST at C Bar at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Michigan. (866) 494-6371. fourwindscasino.com. Tyler Farr: 7:00 p.m. at Hobart Art Theatre, 230 Main St., Hobart. $29.99. brickartlive.com/. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”: 7 p.m. at 912 Avenue, 202 W. Ridge Road, Griffith. (219) 306-6790; avenue912events.com. Do you have an event to submit? Go to chicagotribune.com/thingstodo at least three weeks before the event.

