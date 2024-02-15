Johnny Depp and the Saudi prince have a relationship like no other – The Hollywood Reporter





Johnny Depp has struck up a “romance like no other” with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aka MBS. said one Vanity Fair profile. And after making a royal visit to the Saudi Kingdom, the Pirates of the Caribbean The star is eyeing a possible seven-figure deal to become a global cultural ambassador as he shoots films in the country. “While I admit I was somewhat naive at first about what was happening in the region, I have since personally witnessed the cultural revolution occurring there,” Depp said. Vanity fair. The magazine's profile reveals that Depp spent about seven weeks in Saudi Arabia over the past year, touring the country and getting a first-hand look at its MBS-led cultural renaissance. “I had the opportunity to meet people from various parts of the region who were very welcoming and shared with me their culture, their traditions and their stories,” Depp told the magazine after The Hollywood Reporter had earlier reported that he and MBS had become best friends. The Red Sea Film Foundation, through its funding arm, has already provided support for Depp's next film, Modi, a biopic about the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani and starring Al Pacino. And Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival has already funded post-production of Depp's period drama. Jeanne du Barry before this film opened the Cannes Film Festival as part of a possible career comeback for the Hollywood star after his complicated divorce from Amber Heard. Vanity Fair also reported that Depp had the courage to ask MBS what happened to the Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, killed and dismembered by Saudi agents in 2018. The magazine's profile adds that “with a serious expression, MBS began to lay out his argument that Khashoggi had become a rogue agent working with the country's enemies to undermine the crown prince's reform agenda.” The magazine's profile insists that MBS did not view Khashoggi as a journalist, but as “a corrupt enemy of the state, putting his future in danger for ulterior motives.” But MBS's order to arrest Khashoggi had apparently been misunderstood by Saudi agents. “Consistent with his public statements, MBS told Depp that he did not order the murder but nevertheless took responsibility for it,” the profile said. The result is that Depp was recruited after Khashoggi to push MBS and Saudi Arabia to gain legitimacy in the global film community. At the same time, it is understood that there is no agreement between Depp and MBS in the political field. “There is a friendship there based on the appreciation of cinema, culture and regional progress. They do not discuss or align with global politics,” said a source close to the Hollywood actor. THR. Depp has his own need to polish his brand after a British court ruled against the Hollywood actor for the first time in a defamation case involving The sun calling him a “wife beater.” But that was followed by Depp's victory in a defamation lawsuit he filed against Heard in the United States that awarded him more than $10 million.

